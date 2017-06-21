‘The Wall’ Returns: Will a Ball Drop Be Life-Changing for an In-Debt Doctor? (VIDEO)
The Wall returns on Thursday, June 22, as a daughter/father duo will attempt to win big.
Aaryn, a doctor who (understandably) racked up student loans while pursuing her degree, is looking for some relief from that. And, as she explains to host Chris Hardwick in the exclusive clip below, she also knows the stress that her debt is causing her father, Milton, so she’s hoping a win at The Wall can bring them both some relief.
But will she be successful? Check out a preview of her experience:
The Wall, returns Thursdays beginning June 22, 9/8c, NBC
1
Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
2
CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil’s Latest Ratings Compared With NBC & ABC
3
Erin Napier Shares Big Life Update & Rare Photos of Daughters
4
A Deep Dive Into Joanna Gaines’ Health Issues
5
Trump Reacts to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show in Truth Social Rant