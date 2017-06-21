‘The Wall’ Returns: Will a Ball Drop Be Life-Changing for an In-Debt Doctor? (VIDEO)

Marisa Roffman
Comments
The Wall - Season 2
Exclusive
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
(L-R): Contestant Aaryn and her father, Milton, with host Chris Hardwick on NBC's The Wall

The Wall returns on Thursday, June 22, as a daughter/father duo will attempt to win big.

Aaryn, a doctor who (understandably) racked up student loans while pursuing her degree, is looking for some relief from that. And, as she explains to host Chris Hardwick in the exclusive clip below, she also knows the stress that her debt is causing her father, Milton, so she’s hoping a win at The Wall can bring them both some relief.

But will she be successful? Check out a preview of her experience:

The Wall, returns Thursdays beginning June 22, 9/8c, NBC

The Wall key art
Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Game Show

2016–

TVPG

Game show

Where to Stream

The Wall

Chris Hardwick




