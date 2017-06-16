First Look: Eva Longoria Raises a Hilarious Stink on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

When Steve asks Eva about the nighttime antics of her man and man's best friend, Eva may find herself in the dog house when she scoops on poots!

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud is known for its big names and big laughs, but when Eva Longoria stops by, her answer to one question raises a big stink.

In the episode airing Sunday, June 18, Longoria and her pals take on George Lopez and his friends and family to raise money for their favorite charities. And when host Steve Harvey asks Longoria to “Name something both your husband and your dog do at night,” the gorgeous actress is quick to respond.

Check out an exclusive look at her response here!

While Ms. Longoria is quick to lay the stinky blame on her husband—media mogul José ‘Pepe’ Bastén—she quickly corrects herself, saying, “No, no, no. My husband doesn’t fart!” That’s right Eva, the survey says “P.U.,” and we all know she who smelt it, dealt it.

Longoria and her teammates Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) are playing for Padres Contra El Cancer, while Lopez and his former George Lopez costars Constance Marie and Ray Diaz, along with boxer Oscar De La Hoya and George’s daughter, Mayan, are raising funds for the George Lopez Foundation.

