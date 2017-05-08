‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 4 Blu-ray/DVD Reveals Set Secrets (VIDEO)

Jim Halterman
Orange is the New Black
Lionsgate

Just before the fifth season lands on Netflix on June 9, the fourth season of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black is arriving on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, and Digital HD this Tuesday.

The Season 4 home video release includes all 13 episodes, as well as exclusive bonus material such as a featurette that takes viewers around the set of Litchfield Prison, a gag reel, and selected episode commentary from cast and crew. The series stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Samira Wiley, Selenis Lyeva and Laverne Cox.

Check out this exclusive clip that reveals some inside intel about the set for the prison dorm rooms:

Orange Is the New Black, Season 5, June 9, Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

