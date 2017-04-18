Kevin Spacey to Host 71st Annual Tony Awards

Actor Kevin Spacey performs onstage during the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with "Hollywood's Night Under The Stars" at MPTF Wasserman Campus on October 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Tony and Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey has been tapped to host the 71st Annual Tony Awards, The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing announced Tuesday. The awards ceremony, which honors the best theatre productions of the year, will air live on CBS from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11. Spacey won a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Lost in Yonkers.

“I was their 2nd choice for Usual Suspects, 4th choice for America Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” said Spacey. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Spacey currently stars in the Netflix political drama, House of Cards, which returns for its fifth season on May 30th. In addition to his Tony-winning role in Lost in Yonkers, Spacey’s theatre work includes Long Day’s Journey into Night, Richard III, and The Iceman Cometh.

Bull and former Hamilton star Christopher Jackson will join Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Jane Krakowski to announce the 2017 Tony nominees on May 2 at 8:30AM ET. The announcement will be streamed live at tonyawards.com.

71st Annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, Sunday, June 11, 8/7c CBS