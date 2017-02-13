Titus Is ‘Lemonade’-ing in Teaser For Return of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ (VIDEO)

On Monday, Netflix announced the Season 3 return of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Friday, May 19, in inimitable style—with a look at Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) doing his own hilarious homage to Beyoncé’s Lemonade, complete with yellow attire and baseball bat in hand à la “Hold Up.” Pretty timely, given Queen Bey’s big Grammys performance last night.

“This shit is funny this year,” Burgess told TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook during a set visit last year. “…Episode 2 is so epic. Titus basically ‘Lemonades’ the entire episode. And I mean full out, everything. The yellow dress thing, bats, marching bands…all things that would come from the Kimmy world. A repurposed song made from clips of other songs in the likeness of Beyonce. And I, of course, do all the singing. It’s funny and fierce, but it’s so heartbreaking. They did such a beautiful job, and it was very difficult. I spent time submerged in water.”

Along with Burgess, the acclaimed comedy series stars Emmy-nominated Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt and Jane Krakowski as Jacqueline White, as well as Emmy Award winner Carol Kane as Lillian Kaushtupper. Nominated for a number of Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, the series was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3, May 19, Netflix

– Damian Holbrook contributed to this report