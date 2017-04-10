Is ‘I Love Dick’ Amazon’s Next Big Thing? Watch the Official Trailer and Decide (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments
I Love Dick - Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne, Kevin Bacon
Preview
Amazon Studios
Pictured: (L to R) Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne, Kevin Bacon

I Love Dick

Amazon is ready to give you some Dick. (Told ya that Prime membership would have its privileges!)

The streaming service just dropped the trailer for I Love Dick, their upcoming drama starring Kevin Bacon as the enigmatic academic who whips up the fantasies of a filmmaker (Kathryn Hahn) and her author husband (Griffin Dunne) after they relocate to a Texan artist commune. Notable not only for a show title that is going to sully so many future Google searches, the series is based on Chris Kraus’ cult-fave novel and is also the newest offering from Jill Soloway, the creator of Amazon’s heralded Transparentand it is just as absorbing and thoughtful as that award-winning series.

Honestly, how could you not already Love a show that includes the line “You’re like a Roman god bringing the spirit of sex into our lives”?! Check out the trailer here and get ready to explain to your bosses why you’re gonna need the office’s safe-search filter turned off next month.

I Love Dick, Series Premiere Friday, May 12, Amazon

I Love Dick - Amazon Prime Video

I Love Dick where to stream

I Love Dick

Kathryn Hahn

Kevin Bacon

