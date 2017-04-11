First Look: The ‘Scorpion’ Wedding of Toby and Happy (PHOTOS)

Behavioral scientist Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas, below, with Riley B. Smith, Katharine McPhee and Jadyn Wong) and mechanical engineer Happy (Wong, above, with Robert Patrick) head to the altar on the May 1 episode of Scorpion. Naturally, things don’t go as planned, and Team Scorpion is forced to improvise. “The ceremony happens in a very special place in a very special way,” Thomas teases. “It’s not what you would expect.”

And while Toby has some Groomzilla tendencies—“He just wants to have the wedding of his dreams,” Thomas says. “He has been thinking about this wedding since he was a little boy”—Walter (Elyes Gabel), Paige (McPhee) and Sylvester (Ari Stidham) will be there to help their friends. Even federal agent Cabe (Patrick) steps in, subbing for Happy’s father, who’s in jail. Says Patrick: “He’s honored to be chosen to walk Happy down the aisle.”

