2017 Tribeca TV Program Lineup Announced

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival announced an impressive lineup for its second annual television festival Thursday. Tribeca TV will feature some of the most buzzed about new series, season debuts of fan favorite series, documentary special previews and indie pilots.

“Coming off of a very successful first year of Tribeca TV, we curated this year’s program to include an expanded, exceptional lineup of top-notch shows and dynamic storytellers both in front of and behind the camera,” Cara Cusumano, Director of Programming at the Tribeca Film Festival said in a press release. “As the TV landscape continues to evolve in exciting, cinematic directions, the festival creates a unique opportunity for audiences to discover together on a big screen what everyone else will eventually be talking about from their couches at home.”

Tribeca TV will premiere Hulu’s highly anticipated The Handmaid’s Tale, a re-imagaining of author Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel where a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. The show’s debut will be followed by a conversation with its stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley and Max Minghella along with Reed Morano, director of the first three episodes.

The premiere of NatGeo’s first scripted series, Genius, about the fascinating life of pop-culture icon Albert Einstein, will be followed by a conversation with producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and stars Emily Watson and Geoffrey Rush.

USA’s upcoming crime-thriller series The Sinner will premiere at Tribeca TV, followed by a a conversation with with stars Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman, and director Antonio Campos.

And There’s…Johnny! from NBC’s new comedy service SeeSo, will also debut at the Festival, followed by a conversation with executive producers Paul Reiser and David Gordon Green, and star Tony Danza.

Tribeca TV will screen the Season 3 premiere of the Netflix original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, followed by a conversation with executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane; the season 3 premiere of Hulu’s family comedy Casual, followed by a conversation with creator Zander Lehmann, executive producers and cast members; and Season 3 premiere of Comedy Central’s Another Period, followed by a conversation with creators, writers, and stars Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome.

A special event will also be hosted for CNN’s new series Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History, executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, which explores music as a driving force behind social change.

Ken Burns will be honored for his work as one of the most influential and celebrated historical documentarians with the Festival’s new Citizen Filmmaker Award. The ceremony will be followed by a special sneak peek of The Vietnam War, the unprecedented 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series about the Vietnam War directed by Burns and Lynn Novick, which will air on PBS this fall.

For a complete list of events, visit TribecaFilm.com

The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19-30 in New York City