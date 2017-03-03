First Look: John Legend as Frederick Douglass in ‘Underground’ (PHOTO)

Kellie Freeze
Comments
John Legend is everywhere. Less than a week after he performed a pair of nominated songs during the Academy Awards broadcast, we get our first peek at the Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winner as Frederick Douglass in WGN America’s Underground.

Legend, who is also an executive producer of the hit series, will guest star as the legendary abolitionist in the episode airing April 5. Legend also penned the original song, “In America,” which will be featured in the March 8 season premiere alongside Beyoncé’s Grammy-nominated smash single “Freedom.”

Related

Fiery New 'Underground' Trailer Sets the Mood for a Thrilling Second Season

If you missed any of Underground‘s first season, don’t despair—WGN America will present a marathon immediately prior to the Season 2 premiere. Catch Season 1’s 10 episodes on March 8 beginning at 12/11c.

Underground, Wednesdays returning March 8, 10/9c, WGN America

