‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sashays Away From Logo Move to VH1

The ninth season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race was already shaping up to be the show’s biggest ever with a special appearance by Lady Gaga—arguably the biggest gay icon ever to judge the up-and-coming queens. But when Drag Race returns on March 24, it’s stepping onto a much larger runway. The brand new trailer for the upcoming season ru-veals that Season 9 will air on Logo’s sister channel VH1.

The drag competition show joins VH1’s roster of unscripted programming, including the revived America’s Next Top Model.

Last year’s edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars aired simultaneously on VH1 and Logo for the first time in the franchise’s history, allowing Ru and her proteges to the opportunity to reach a much wider audience. The Season 9 move indicates that parent company Viacom’s confidence in the Emmy-nominated hit competition show has increased even further. But the fact that Logo will no longer debut new episodes of what has become its flagship series does not bode well for the channel, which shifted its focus away from gay themed programing in 2012. Its current lineup consists pretty much entirely of sitcom reruns, few of which feature any LGBT characters or themes at all.

Kinda makes you wonder what Viacom has planned for Logo going forward…

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season Premiere, March 24, 8/7c, VH1