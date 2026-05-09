Bill Maher Shares Unhinged Theory on Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Note

What To Know Bill Maher discussed an alleged Jeffrey Epstein suicide note on his show.

He said the phrasing resembled something former President Donald Trump might write.

Maher also joked about a “peace deal” with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Bill Maher just shared an unhinged theory involving Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged suicide note, and it involved President Donald Trump.

On the Friday, May 8 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, addressed the unauthenticated note released on May 6. A cellmate of the convicted sex offender — who died by suicide at 66 in 2019 — reportedly found it. The note was allegedly written weeks before Epstein was found dead in his prison cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“They found Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note,” Maher said during his opening monologue. “Apparently, it was from the guy — his cellmate — who Epstein says tried to kill him, but he’s the guy who found the note. And it says, ‘They investigated me’ — and then in all caps, it says, ‘FOUND NOTHING!!!’ Who does that sound like? I can’t quite place it…”

The former Politically Incorrect host, implying that the note sounded a lot like something Trump would write, then quipped, “No, I’m not suspicious. But the note does end with, ‘Thank you for your attention to this matter!’”

Epstein’s alleged note also read, “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” It then quoted a line from The Little Rascals, writing, “Whatcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!” before concluding, “NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!”

Elsewhere in his opening monologue, Maher joked about a “peace deal,” clarifying, “Not the Iran war, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.” He added, “For like a year this went on, all this arguing and suing. And then it turns out, no settlement money at all.

The late-night host then pointed out, “Over a movie called It Ends With Us that everybody hated… It was harder to get through than the Strait of Hormuz.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO