Bill Maher Calls Out ‘Real Time’ Audience for Laughing at Trump Assassination Attempt

What To Know Bill Maher slammed those who expressed disappointment that Trump wasn’t killed during White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

He rebuked his own audience for laughing and argued against extreme comparisons of Trump to Hitler.

Maher said that wishing harm on political opponents is not a solution to political tensions.

Real Time host has slammed those who were disappointed President Donald Trump wasn’t killed during an alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

Speaking on Friday’s (May 1) edition of his HBO late-night show, Maher said, “Let’s get the ugly news about the political violence out of the way first. If you’re one of these people, and there’s many in this country, who watched that and was disappointed the president wasn’t killed…”

Maher was interrupted when some members of the studio audience started laughing. “See, they’re laughing at that. You’re not a good person or a smart person, but definitely not a good person,” he continued.

The comedian went on to say, “Trump has often not been good, decent or kind, but he’s not Hitler!”

NEW: Bill Maher calls out his own audience after they laughed over the thought of President Trump being killed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Maher: “If you’re one of these people who watched that and was disappointed the president wasn’t killed…” Audience:… pic.twitter.com/1Si1hFxjxV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2026

Maher, who faced criticism for attending a White House dinner with the president last year, has often spoken out against those who compare Trump to Hitler.

On Friday’s show, he told his audience, per Fox News Digital, “This is why I was against this ‘He’s Hitler’ bull****. If you really believe that he is a Hitler McPedophile, then you kind of have to kill him. That’s the mentality they have.”

Maher said he remembered “when the shoe was on the other foot,” and it was leftists who were disturbed about violent rhetoric on the right. “The shoe is on the other foot now. I mean it’s on both feet,” he quipped.

He reiterated his thoughts on those who believe Trump’s death would resolve political tensions. “I don’t think you’re a good person… I wouldn’t want to be the person who thinks that way. Also, it’s just not smart,” he stated.

“You think that’s gonna solve the problem?” he asked. “MAGA’s not gonna die! We tried impeaching, that didn’t work. We tried going to the courts, that didn’t work. The only way this actually works: it’s happening. His popularity is at the lowest level it is, even among his core supporters.”