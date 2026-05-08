ABC News’ Rachel Scott Attacked by Trump: Did President Call Her the B-Word?

What To Know President Trump lashed out at ABC News’ Rachel Scott after she questioned his focus on renovations during the ongoing Iran war.

Trump defended the renovation projects while insulting Scott and calling her a “horror show.”

The incident sparked backlash online, with some alleging Trump called Scott a derogatory name as he left.

President Donald Trump exploded at ABC News White House correspondent Rachel Scott on Thursday afternoon (May 7) after she asked him why he was focused on renovations amid the Iran war.

The tirade came as Trump fielded questions from reporters beside the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital. Updates to the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument are among the president’s ongoing renovation projects, including the construction of a new White House ballroom.

“Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now with gas prices soaring?” Scott asked Trump.

“You know why? Because I wanna keep our country beautiful and safe,” Trump responded. “This place was a disgusting place… Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and we had a terrible, disgusting, you probably don’t see dirt. But I do.”

After explaining that “11 or 12 truckloads of garbage” were taken out of the water, Trump began personally attacking Scott. “Such a stupid question that you asked,” he said. “We’re fixing up the Reflecting Pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument. And you say, ‘Why are you fixing anything up?’ Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can. But I don’t allow it.”

He then turned to his aides, stating, “This is one of the worst reporters. She’s with ABC fake news, and she’s a horror show. She’s saying, ‘Why would you bother fixing this up? Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument?'”

Trump continued, “That’s what made our country great. Beauty made our country. People made our country great. A question like that is a disgrace to our country.”

The president faced backlash for his rant online, with one X user writing, “Take me back to when we had decorum & kindness in the WH.”

“How dare she ask about iran and gas prices when this nation is facing a reflecting pool emergency!!!!!” another quipped.

“He’s not only a misogynist he’s tired and boring with his insults,” said another.

wow — Trump appears to call Rachel Scott a “bitch” as he finishes taking questions from reporters pic.twitter.com/ic3CjCswlf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

Journalist Aaron Rupar claimed Trump later called Scott a “b**ch* as he was leaving. “Trump appears to call Rachel Scott a ‘b**ch’ as he finishes taking questions from reporters,” Rupar wrote, claiming to have lip-read Trump’s supposed insult.

“He does appear to be calling Ms. Scott the B-word & the man he’s talking to just smiles. It’s horrible to see. But unfortunately, it’s par for the course for Trump,” agreed one X user.

Another wrote, “I don’t see it but he did say something and I’m guessing it wasn’t nice. Politeness is not going to happen with Trump. He seems easily set off and is on edge with people in general.”

“Looks like he says big shot,” said another.

“What an absolute embarrassment,” another added.