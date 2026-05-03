Donald Trump Reveals ‘Pathetic’ Bill Maher’s First Words to Him at White House Dinner

Michelle Stein
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Bill Maher, Donald Trump
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What To Know

  • President Donald Trump criticized Bill Maher on Truth Social, recounting Maher’s first words to him during a March 2025 White House visit.
  • Trump also attacked Maher’s recent interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom.
  • Bill Maher responded on his show, denying Trump’s claims about the dinner.

President Donald Trump just revealed Bill Maher‘s first words to him during the comedian’s controversial White House visit in March 2025.

On Saturday, May 2, the POTUS, 79, took to Truth Social to slam the Real Time with Bill Maher host, 70, after Maher had California Governor Gavin Newsom as a guest on the show. Trump began by saying that he “hates” that Fox and other conservative outlets “constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant.'”

Trump then declared, “Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House.” The president described the late-night host as “nervous” and “scared,” before dishing on the first thing Maher reportedly said to him.

“The first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, ‘Can I have a drink?'” Trump wrote. “It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic.”

Additionally, the POTUS said of Maher, “He was much different from what people think but, last night, I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals.'”

After slamming Maher as “totally deficient” during his conversation with Newsom, Trump took aim at California. He slammed the state for its “horrendous homeless problem,” “Railway catastrophe,” and “inability to rebuild the 25,000 homes that were destroyed by the fire,” before circling back to Maher.

“Fox should stop putting this person on,” the POTUS concluded. “He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that. DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that ‘Bill Maher said…’ — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel.”

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In February, Trump similarly called his White House dinner with Maher a “total waste of time” on Truth Social.  The president also claimed that the comedian was “extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.'” Trump continued, “He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’ In one respect, it was somewhat endearing!”

Maher fired back at these claims on Real Time in March, insisting, “I wasn’t nervous and scared, and the dinner wasn’t quick. I was there almost three hours. And it wasn’t vodka, it was a margarita.” He added, “I was having a good time. So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO

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