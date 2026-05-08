What To Know Sheinelle Jones impressed fans by joining Zara Larsson on stage to perform the viral “Lush Life” dance on Today.

Viewers and Jones’ fellow hosts praised Jones’ energetic performance.

Larsson sang her own praises for Jones, as well as expressed her excitement about performing on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza stage.

It’s no secret that Sheinelle Jones can dance, but she really wowed fans with her latest Today performance.

Singer Zara Larsson kicked off the NBC morning show’s 2026 Citi Concert Series on Friday, May 8, performing songs such as “Midnight Sun” and “Stateside.” For her performance of the hit track “Lush Life,” Larsson continued her trend of inviting a fan onstage to perform the song’s viral dance routine.

“So, for this part of the song, I like to bring someone up on stage with me. And I want to thank you so much to every one of you for making beautiful signs, but we have a special guest coming up with me this morning,” she said before welcoming Jones to the stage. “Give it up for Sheinelle! Are you ready, girl? You’ve gotta give us the best energy.”

Jones helped Larsson sing the song’s chorus before breaking into the famous dance break. The TV personality nailed every move and shared a sweet hug with the singer at the end of the song. “Thank you so much!” Larsson gushed. “And thank you to every single one of you for being here right now. I had so much fun!”

Today‘s official Instagram page shared a clip of Jones’ on-stage moment, writing, “Lost our voices screaming over Sheinelle doing the ‘Lush Life’ dance!” Fans filled the comments section with their reactions, with one user stating, “Sheinelle- is there nothing you can’t do???”

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Another fan wrote, “@sheinelle_o ate and left no crumbs! I smiled SO big watching this at home. GET IT!!!!!!” Someone else shared, “Look at you @sheinelle_o chasing your joy. You’re amazing.” A different person posted, “She knew the assignment and killed it.” A separate commenter said, “Gurl @sheinelle_o you had me screaming with excitement when you CRUSHED that.”

One person shared, “Your hubby was clapping and dancing with you!! What a joyous day!! So awesome Sheinelle!!” Another said, “I cried happy tears for Sheinelle! Wonderful to see you happy!” (Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, died at the age of 45 following a private battle with brain cancer in May 2025.)

On Today, Dylan Dreyer called Jones’ performance “amazing.” Savannah Guthrie added, “The Today show has never had a prouder moment. Sheinelle Jones, our girl can dance. Right?”

Larsson sang Jones’ praises, stating, “I was just thinking, like I know you’re busy and all, but if you have some time off, you can join [my dancers] and go on the next tour.” Jones replied, “I gotta work for that outfit, but I’ll get there. Zara, you are such an entertainer. All of our girls are here, and everybody keeps telling me, ‘Go see her in concert. She puts on an amazing show.’”

Guthrie wrapped up the show’s 8 a.m. ET hour by joking, “There’s a reason they didn’t ask any of the rest of us to do that dance.”

Larsson continued giving Jones compliments on the third hour of Today, stating, “She was ready. You know, we planned this a little bit, but it’s always random,” she said of the “Lush Life” dance tradition. “It’s always someone from the crowd that gives me just such good energy all night. But this moment was fun. I’ll never forget this.”

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She also shared her appreciation for getting to perform on the Plaza at 30 Rockefeller Center. “This has been so fun. There’s something special about being outside, also, in New York City. We’re in the middle of the city. Also, for me, this is quite a childhood dream,” Larsson stated. “I mean, I grew up watching my idols being on this stage. So, the fact that I get to be on here and have all of you beautiful people in front of me was a dream come true, honestly. I feel very, very proud.”

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC