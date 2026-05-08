‘CIA’ Sneak Peek: Colin Reveals Mole Connection to Partner’s Death to Bill (VIDEO)

What To Know Colin reveals to Bill that there is a mole inside the CIA’s New York Station selling intelligence to a group called Pyramid, which then sells it to rogue nations and terrorists.

Colin clarifies his connection to Sarah, who works at Pyramid but is not involved in espionage, and admits he is using her for access to information.

Colin suspects his former partner Toni was killed because she was close to uncovering the mole, and the upcoming episode will focus on tracking down Colin’s missing mentor and uncovering the mole’s identity.

Now that CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) are really on the same page about the mole in the former’s agency, the latter is getting a look at his partner’s secret closet. And in that room, as we see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, May 11, episode of CIA, is quite a bit of information.

Bill notes what Colin has put together is “impressive,” adding, “You’re way ahead of me. Then again, you had a head start.” But his partner wants to know what he thinks he knows.

“There is a mole inside New York Station selling or trading intelligence from inside the office and bringing it to Pyramid,” the FBI agent says. “But Pyramid’s just the middleman. They sell the stolen intelligence to any rogue nation or terrorist looking to wreak havoc.” He assumes CIA’s Deputy Chief of Station, Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan), knows, and it turns out the boss has asked Colin to drop it. She also thinks he has.

Bill then asks Colin about Sarah (Sarah Diamond), wondering if she’s his girlfriend, mark, or asset? “Sarah works at Pyramid, but she works in a department that hands out microloans to people in foreign countries,” Colin explains. She’s clean, but he’s using her for her access. Furthermore, Colin thinks that his partner, Toni, was onto something and that‘s why she was killed.

Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Colin and Bill, including the decision on what to do with what the former’s gathered thus far but can’t access.

In this next episode, titled “Forbidden Eye,” CBS teased, “When Colin learns his CIA mentor has gone dark, he enlists Bill and the team to help track them down. But as they get closer, the operation reveals significant information about the identity of the mole.”

Who do you think the mole is? Let us know in the comments section below.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS