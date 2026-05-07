What To Know The Season 22 finale of Grey’s Anatomy finally revealed the fate of Nick Marsh after the bridge collapse.

Plus, Meredith Grey made a big decision that changes everything.

The Season 22 finale for Grey’s Anatomy said goodbye to two of the show’s biggest characters, ending an era with an emotional sendoff, but it also ushered in a new one after revealing the fate of Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) after he, too, was injured in the bridge collapse disaster. Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22’s finale, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

As we saw in the preview for Thursday’s (May 7) finale, Nick was badly injured in the bridge collapse and was rushed into the hospital, wherein he needed immediate surgery. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) asked Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to buck the chief and perform the surgery, even though she was benched by Richard (James Pickens Jr.), and she quickly agreed. After all, Meredith couldn’t perform it herself, even if she’d already operated on the very organ at issue herself once before.

Before being taken into the Operating Room, Nick said goodbye to Meredith in the only way he knew how: “I need you to know that I love you,” he said, and she reciprocated. She also called Nick her husband to Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush), which cheered Nick up just a touch.

Throughout the procedure, Meredith watched from the gallery — with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) constantly protesting but stll supporting her, of course — and, when things got sticky, and Miranda feared Nick’s transplanted kidney was failing, Meredith spoke up with a possible solution that worked.

Once in recovery, Nick awoke to find Meredith by his bedside, reporting that he’d just had a good dream about her. Without hesitation, Meredith then asked him to marry her.

For those of us who’ve watched Meredith Grey struggle with commitment issues for the last two-plus decades, this moment is monumental, and she realized it, too.

After he asked how badly he was injured, she admitted, “Badly enough for me to think about the people I’ve lost. And I don’t want to lose you. And it turns out, not being married to you doesn’t protect me from anything. And I love you, and I love our life together. And I don’t want my fear to get in the way of that anymore.”

A wedding?! For Meredith?! Considering her first marriage to Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was via Post-It note until the adoption process forced them to make it official with an extremely lowkey courtroom nuptial, that would be out of character.

“No flowers or white dresses or poems,” she insisted before asking if Nick would say yes.

“Are you kidding? I’ve wanted to marry since the last time I was in this bed,” he then said.

With that, not only has Nick survived and kept the kidney they both fought so hard for, but he and Meredith are now engaged! And here we were worried that he might not make it through unscathed.

What are your thoughts on Meredith’s proposal to Nick? Hit the comments below and let us know!

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 23 Premiere Date TBA, ABC