‘CIA’ Sneak Peek: Colin & Bill Discuss the Mole — Who Knows More? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
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What To Know

  • Colin and Bill are now aware of each other’s investigations into the mole on CIA.
  • TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the partners going over what they know in the May 4 episode.

CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) are finally on the same page on the CBS drama. In the Monday, May 4, episode of CIA, the two know about each other’s missions to find the mole in the agency, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek revealing who may know the most.

At the end of the series premiere, Jubal (FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto) revealed to Bill that he wasn’t just being assigned to the fusion cell to be Colin’s partner but also to find a mole in the CIA. Since then, Bill’s been conducting that investigation in secret, and all signs seemed to point to Colin as the one stealing information. However, when he confronted Colin — with his gun out! — about it in the April 27 episode, the case officer surprised him.

“I’ve got a funny feeling we might be looking for the same person. So why don’t you just put the gun back in your holster and let’s have a civilized conversation, shall we? Because I think we’ve got a lot of work to do, mate,” Colin told Bill.

Now, in our first look at the next episode, the two are in the car after that conversation. “So, what, you’ve been on this mole hunt since day one?” Colin asks. “Call it day 2. FBI counterintelligence has evidence a mole is operating out of New York Station,” Bill explains. Colin agrees with the FBI, “a first,” as his partner notes.

'CIA' Details: Colin & Bill's Op to Reveal Major Intel About the Mole — See Photos
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'CIA' Details: Colin & Bill's Op to Reveal Major Intel About the Mole — See Photos

Colin informs Bill, “It’s bigger than just New York though. I think this mole operation’s responsible for Toni’s death in the Philippines.” (He’s referring to his former partner’s death.) He thinks there’s more than just one.

Watch the full clip above for more, including Colin’s reaction to Bill thinking he was the mole and why the FBI agent needs to change before joining Nikki (Necar Zadegan) at the office.

Also coming up in this next episode, titled “Rare Earth,” CBS teases, “When a foreign diplomat is killed after sneaking into the U.S. under unknown circumstances, Colin and Bill discover that a rare mineral with potential to disrupt international relations may be the reason he was targeted.”

Who do you think the mole is? Let us know in the comments section below.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

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Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis

Nick Gehlfuss

Nick Gehlfuss

Necar Zadegan

Necar Zadegan

Natalee Linez

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