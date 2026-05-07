What To Know Ahead of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22’s finale, Kevin McKidd made the media rounds.

The actor-director came equipped with footage that confirms Owen Hunt’s fate.

Ahead of Thursday (May 7) night’s Grey’s Anatomy finale, Kevin McKidd has been making the rounds to talk about his time on the show and what to expect from the final episode. And, in one case, he came equipped with a clip that resolves the biggest cliffhanger from last week’s penultimate episode: Owen Hunt’s fate.

ABC News aired a snippet of the Season 22 finale, and in it, McKidd’s Owen is shown emerging from the water and taking a look at the massive wreckage all around him on the collapsed bridge, including, it seems, at least one fatality… but Owen is alive.

Still, McKidd warned, “When you look at that bridge, it’s very shaky. It’s very unstable, that bridge. So you don’t actually know what happens later in the episode. You’ll have to tune in. That bridge is not on stable ground.”

McKidd also said during the interview that he will continue to direct episodes of Grey’s, even if Owen isn’t there anymore.

“It’s been very bittersweet. The Grey’s Anatomy family literally is my family, and we’ve all been together for so long. So it feels like the right time for me to step away, but it definitely is bittersweet because I’m going to miss everyone. But I’m still going to direct the show, so I’ll be back, but kind of in a different role.”

He also talked about directing his series sendoff, calling it “fitting and nice.” And said it was “time to do other things,” which is why he decided to depart the show.

Later in the interview, another snippet of footage can be seen showing Owen helping a family that’s been trapped in their car.

Check out the full interview for that clip and more scoop from McKidd about his upcoming exit — as well as that of screen partner Kim Raver — below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Finale, May 7, 10/9c, ABC