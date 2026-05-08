‘The Price Is Right’ Model James O’Halloran Has Acting Role on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

He looks familiar! The Price Is Right model James O’Halloran made a surprise appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) on May 7.

O’Halloran played a character who was one of four men who are suspected of assaulting a woman in her house. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Odafin Tutuola (Ice-T) investigated and questioned the possible suspects.

“Catch me tonight in a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Season 27, Episode 20, “Old Friends,” airing at 9/8c on NBC and streaming tomorrow on Peacock. Big thanks to @justinehunt11 @ntatalent,” the Australian model captioned his Instagram postpost.

“What a privilege to work alongside such incredible talent and industry veterans on this iconic show.” He told fans in the comments that everyone on the show were “pros.”

The Price Is Right model showed up in the first five minutes of the episode, with an American accent, as Adam. Adam was questioned by Tutuola in a group of his friends.

He then appeared halfway through the episode, where Tutuola questioned him. He said that his (on-screen) wife could vouch for him and that he was in bed with her when the victim said she was assaulted.

His character was later taken into handcuffs and sent to the station for questioning. He was then questioned by Benson, to whom he admitted her slept with the victim, Nora. His DNA had matched the DNA that was found on Nora Benson asked him to do a swab or be sent to jail. He agreed to the swab but said not to tell his wife.

However, Adam was cleared when one of his friends was brought in. The friend framed Adam and admitted to sexually assaulting Nora when she rejected him.

O’Halloran, who joined the game show in 2014, has also had guest appearances on soap operas, Superstore, Doctor Odyssey, The Mindy Project, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Jane the Virgin, and more.

Fellow model Alexis Gaube revealed that The Price Is Right finished filming the season in December, so the models have months of free time to do other projects. Law & Order: SVU has been renewed for Season 28.

This appearance came after O’Halloran gave himself a drastic haircut. Could it be for a new role?

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+