What To Know Jessica Sanchez won America’s Got Talent in September 2025 and gave birth to her first child a month later.

She announced the release of her new album Szn on May 8 ahead of an upcoming concert in Manila.

Sanchez previously made it to the Semifinals on Season 1 of AGT, 20 years before her return.

It’s been less than a year since Jessica Sanchez was named the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 20, and she released her first post-show album, Szn, on May 8. The record features eight songs and is now available to stream.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Sanchez, who was pregnant when she auditioned for AGT in 2025. She received Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer and was automatically sent to the Live Shows. In September, viewers voted for her to win the season, and less than one month later, she gave birth to her daughter, Eliana.

But motherhood hasn’t stopped her from working on her craft over the last seven months, and now she has a new collection of songs to share with fans. The timing is perfect, too, because Sanchez has a massive show coming up in Manila on May 16. She’ll be performing at Smart Araneta Coliseum, which has a capacity of more than 15,000.

“I’m really, really excited for this show…” Sanchez recently shared on Instagram. “We’ve been putting so much into it, and I feel like it’s going to be one of those nights you just feel from start to finish. I can’t wait to be back on stage and share this with you guys.”

Sanchez, who was the runner-up on American Idol season 11, previously competed on the first season of AGT in 2005, but did not make it to the Finals. It was a full-circle moment when she returned 20 years later for Season 20.

“I just felt this immense peace, like, ‘I’m ready to do this,'” she previously told TV Insider. “I took the leap, and I found out that I was pregnant a couple days later, but it didn’t really hinder me from wanting to take that next step back on that stage. If anything, it kind of motivated me a little bit because I’m like, ‘Now I get to do this with my daughter. It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.'”

After winning the show, she told us she was looking forward to “starting from scratch” in the studio and “just pouring out my full self and just pouring out all the vocals I’ve got for everybody.” She also teased that new music would be coming ASAP, and she certainly delivered.

America’s Got Talent, Season 21 Premiere, Tuesday, June 2, 8/7c, NBC