‘AGT’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan Reacts to Jessica Sanchez’s Season 20 ‘Special’ Win

Ryan and Sanchez reunited at the finale after years of mostly keeping in touch via social media..

Ryan described witnessing Sanchez’s win as a healing, full-circle moment.

Back in 2006, Bianca Ryan and Jessica Sanchez competed on the inaugural season of America’s Got Talent together. Sanchez made it as far as the semifinals while Ryan ultimately won the competition. Now, 20 years later, Sanchez returned to the AGT stage and won Season 20, as Ryan reacted to Sanchez’s “special” win.

Ryan attended the finale of Season 20 and wore a dress similar to the one she wore during her own finale performance, where she saw Sanchez crowned the winner. Although they only kept in touch through social media, the women were thrilled to reunite at the finale. “I am absolutely obsessed with her,” Ryan said.

Since they were both on Season 1 together, Bianca Ryan wouldn’t say no to a duet between the two of them. “I would absolutely love to,” she replied when asked.

“What is so ironic is that two or three years ago, I was so headstrong about starting a girl group, and she was 100% in the top 10 of that list,” Ryan told TV Insider. “I would have loved to have had a girl group back in our 20s. I just think that would have been so good. We totally should have done it. Yeah, we’re older now, but I still think it would be something that’s really fun,” she said.

“There was something really healing about being able to see Jessica win. It really was a full-circle moment for both of us. That was definitely very special.”

Ryan also said that it was a lot easier being on the other side of the stage when she attended the finale. “There’s something about singing on television. It’s so nerve-wracking,” she said.

“I had a lot of fun there. It was really nice reconnecting with a lot of people.” She got to see judge Simon Cowell again, who was an executive producer on the show during her season.

“He encouraged me to do Broadway again, so maybe I’ll have to look into that,” Ryan said.

