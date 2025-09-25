Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Jessica Sanchez will give birth to her first child in just a few weeks, but she’s not letting that stop the momentum she has from being named the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 20.

“Of course, the dream is still there. It doesn’t just die because I have my baby girl coming into the world,” Sanchez tells TV Insider. “I want to continue with music and continue to inspire people through my music and through the platforms that I’ve been given. I’m just hoping to do that. I do have a home studio [in Texas] so I’ll be writing a lot and just pouring out everything I’ve been going through and my full self into what comes next in music.”

The singer, who previously competed on Season 1 of AGT and was the runner-up on Season 11 of American Idol, does already have some songs that she’s worked on throughout the years, but she’s ready to give her fans “something fresh and new.”

“I feel like this whole experience has brought out so many new aspects of myself, and I want to share that through this new music,” she says. “I think getting back in the studio and just starting from scratch and just pouring out my full self and just pouring out all the vocals I’ve got for everybody, that’s what I really want to do. I think I’m going to start from scratch, but the new music is going to come ASAP.”

Scroll down for more from our interview with the mom-to-be!

What have the last 24 hours been like? Have you been able to celebrate or have you just been exhausted?

Jessica Sanchez: I feel like I’ve just been tossed here and there, especially trying to spend time with my family as much as I could last night. I had some press I was doing and also digesting it with my husband [Rickie Gallardo] and preparing my body for the birth coming up. I’m trying to do my stretches and breathe. It’s been crazy, but it’s been such a huge blessing.

How have you been able to balance preparing to give birth and the craziness of this last month?

I’m telling you, I honestly don’t know how I’m functioning. I think it’s just the Lord’s strength. If I’m relying on my own strength, I think I would’ve passed out by now a couple of weeks ago.

Do you do a lot of your own writing, and what inspires you?

Typically, I usually write by myself, which was always hard for me because I’m not a very vulnerable person. But I have been trying to collaborate with other writers because I feel like my real gift and talent is more interpreting the music and having somebody kind of write for me. That might be more beneficial to make my story come alive through their words. But I do enjoy writing, and I hope to strengthen that muscle.

What kind of music do you think you’ll be making?

I feel like I’ve always told myself I don’t want to be put in a box of, “Oh, this is my genre.” I’m a singer and I love music. I just want to sing whatever comes from the heart. I just hope that whatever music I do, that my sound, as far as my voice, seeps through whatever kind of song that I do.

This win comes with a $1 million prize. Do you have any plans for the money?

I haven’t really thought about what I would do if I won and I got the money. I think the title was more important for me because starting from Season 1, when I was 10, to now, going through this long, hard journey and making it [to] Season 20 to the finale, and then winning it, was just a big message to not only my younger self but also to my daughter.

Did you ever consider coming back before Season 20 or was this just serendipitous?

I did consider it [for] a few years, bouncing the idea back and forth, but I just didn’t feel right. I don’t think I was ready with myself yet. It just so happened [on] Season 20, I didn’t even realize it had been 20 years later. I was like, “You know what, I think I want to jump back into this.” Then, literally a couple [of] days later, I find out that I’m pregnant. I’m like, “OK, what am I going to do now?” But I just took that leap of faith. I was like, “If this is for me, then God will open the doors for me.” And Sofia [Vergara] gave me the Golden Buzzer. So, OK, I guess we’re going to do this. We’re going to see what happens.

That had to have been really validating. Do you remember what she said to you after you won?

My brain has been everywhere, especially in that moment. There was just so much going on. She has just been so gracious and so amazing to me. She would come up on stage and just rub my belly. She’s just the sweetest woman. I honestly can’t thank her enough for giving me that Golden Buzzer because I feel like that moment was not only big for me, but for people watching at home, seeing how far I’ve come from Season 1 to now and how hard it’s been, and how I haven’t given up. To see that in me in that moment, it just made everything so much bigger.

Did you get close with any of the other contestants this season, and do you think you’ll maintain any of those relationships?

Definitely. There’s a lot of contestants. Everybody was so amazing. I really have nothing bad to say about anybody. Everybody was unbelievably talented, but also their personalities were amazing. Micah, I love Micah [Palace]. I love Jourdan [Blue]. I love Zak [Mirz], the magician. There’s so many, but those three guys are the homies now. I love them so much.

What would be your advice to anyone who wants to try out for a show like this in the future?

My advice is, you guys saw me on Season 1. I was 10 years old and I had this fire inside of me, and I gave it all I got, but I didn’t make it through that time. But that did not kill my dream. I kept fighting for it. Throughout these years, it has not been easy, but it has been well worth it, picking myself back up and believing in myself again. And I would just encourage you to do the same thing. Just continue to fight for those dreams and work on your craft, and I know it’s going to be such a beautiful journey for you.

What was your first interaction with your husband after you won?

I was sobbing on stage, I could barely talk. Once the show was over, he came up on stage, and he was kind of teary-eyed. I never see him like that. So that made me even more emotional. We’ve been trying to celebrate together, it’s just been moving so fast. But I know that when we get home and everything kind of settles down, I’m probably going to cry like a baby again. Just soaking it all up.

Do you have everything ready at home for the baby?

We just got done kind of remodeling the house a little bit, so there’s still a little bit of chaos. But I told myself, I don’t know how long I’m going to be [away] in L.A., so let me just get at least the baby stuff ready. I packed a hospital bag for myself here, just in case I had her here. But most of the baby stuff at home is pretty set. We’re good on that.