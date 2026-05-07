Ken Jennings Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of His First USO Tour

Alex Trebek would be proud! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared behind-the-scenes footage of his first USO Tour.

Jennings returned to where he grew up — South Korea — to visit service men and women there. Trebek did this tradition for 30 years while he was the host.

USO Tours are put together by the United Service Organizations, which brings celebrities, musicians, and athletes to military bases worldwide to boost morale. The tours usually include live performances, meet and greets, and interaction with the celebrities, as a reminder of home for deployed troops.

On May 5, Jennings first shared a photo of the live Inside Jeopardy! Podcast billboard that was set to take place that day. He also posed for pictures with the soldiers. Now, the host shared more photos of his time overseas, including where he slept, talking to fans, and more.

“Important notice from the US Air Force. This is my non-configured contingency bed. There are many like it, but this one is mine,” the post was captioned. “(there is a second, REGULATION bed that I’m allowed to use).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

The bed had a lime green comforter on it with a wooden headboard and was up against a plain white wall. Fans asked to see the second bed.

He then posed in front of a backdrop with “Jeopardy!” and “USO” on it. Jennings stood with military members for a photo.

“The USO tour has moved on to Osan Air Base, where, fun fact, my mom was a credit union loan officer in the early ‘80s. I didn’t say it was an interesting, fun fact,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

The official Jeopardy! page shared military members taking the Anytime Test, where they could grab a sticker from the show and audition. Jenings day was also filled with taking photos with every military member he met.

He also stopped to talk to a fan on FaceTime who couldn’t be there. “So nice to meet you,” he said to the woman on the phone.

As Jennings waved to the phone, he said, “I’m going to go to bed. It’s nighttime here.”

Follow along on Jeopardy! and Jennings’ Instagram pages for more content.

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