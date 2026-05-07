‘Jeopardy!’: Kylie Kelce Reacts to Contestants Not Guessing Her on Game Show

Excuse me? She is Philly royalty. Kylie Kelce, podcaster and wife of former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, had something to say about Jeopardy! contestants not identifying her on the game show.

On April 28, the clue in “Nearer My Pod To Thee” the clue was “Debuting in 2024, Not Gonna Lie stars this future sister-in-law of Taylor Swift.” A picture was shown of Kylie Kelce, but it was a Triple Stumper for the contestants.

What was shocking about the miss was that then reigning champion Greg Shahade, who is from Philadelphia, did not know the answer. Kelce is very well known among Philadelphians and Swifties.

On the May 7 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kelce reacted to the moment. When no one answered the clue, she smiled at the camera and said, “Exactly. Nobody knew it. And that is how I like it. Okay? This was a great reference point. People shouldn’t know who I am.”

When fans of the podcast told her that one of the contestants was from Philadelphia, Kelce replied, “I think that people were telling me that as if to be like, everyone from Philadelphia should know you. Wrong.”

“My house growing up was a Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune house. We watched it every single night. We loved both shows. My mom is crazy good at Wheel of Fortune,” she said.

“My dad is randomly good at Jeopardy! because he likes to know a lot of random facts, and has them stored away for that exact purpose — shouting them at the TV.”

“My dad was very excited to see it. He was watching Jeopardy! at home by himself when it happened,” Kelce continued.

“I was dropping my mom off, and he came bolting out the front door and showed me the video like this in my face and said, ‘You gotta see this.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Perfect. Perfect. Perfect,” she said.

Although her husband is retired, Jason was one of the most popular players on the team. The couple got thrust into even more into the spotlight when Jason’s brother, Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, started dating Taylor Swift. The pair got engaged in 2025.

Did you know the Kylie Kelce clue? Let us know in the comments.