‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Krysten Ritter Stumped by Travis & Jason Kelce Puzzle – Fans React

Travis and Jason Kelce have become household names over the past year, especially since Taylor Swift entered their world, but it seemed the three stars on Monday’s (May 6) Celebrity Wheel of Fortune had been living under a rock.

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Schitt’s Creek actress Sarah Levy were left stumped when trying to solve a puzzle under the “Family” category.

Ritter had control of the wheel and managed to guess her way through each of the letters to spell out the answer, “Travis and Jason Kelce,” even though she had no idea who they were.

While Ritter agonized over her guesses, Levy and Siriano could be heard off-screen saying, “I don’t know what that last word is” and “What is this word?”

After Ritter guessed “K” as her final letter, she’d solved the entire thing despite not knowing what it meant. All she had to do was read it aloud, which she did, saying, “Travis and Jason Kelce,” pronouncing the surname with a soft “S” at the end rather than the long “E” sound.

“We will take that,” host Pat Sajak said as Ritter and her fellow contestants looked confused.

“I don’t know who they are,” Ritter said.

“They’re football players,” Levy said, while Ritter replied, “Okay, well that’s why.”

“I make clothes for a living,” Siriano added, explaining why he wasn’t familiar with the football-playing brothers.

Travis is a record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason was a Super Bowl-winning center of the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years, retiring in March 2024. However, the Kelce family has reached mainstream attention over the past year since Travis began dating pop superstar Swift.

“Well, it’s a Taylor Swift thing. Sadly, it’s the only reason why I know who…,” Levy continued before Sajak interrupted to explain why Ritter’s pronunciation was accepted.

“They call them ‘Kel-see,’ but one of them has said they like ‘Kels,’ as well, so we would’ve taken either, in that case,” the long-time host said.

Travis and Jason’s father, Ed Kelce, has previously confirmed that “Kels” is the correct pronunciation, but he goes along with the “Kel-see” version.

“I got tired of correcting people,” Ed Kelce shared on his sons’ New Heights podcast in 2023. “That was the name that I went by at work.”

Viewers were amused by Ritter and co’s confusion and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Poor travis kelce getting hit tonight on #celebritywheeloffortune cant pronounce his name, 2 people no clue who he is, the one that did says its because of #TaylorSwift I’m rolling,” wrote one fan on X.

“They had no idea who Travis and Jason Kelce are and I’m dying at how lost they were,” said another.

“Watching celebrity Wheel of Fortune and I just want to know what rocks these celebrities are living under,” added another commenter.

Despite her confusion, Ritter, who recently starred in the crime drama Love & Death and will next be seen in Orphan Black: Echoes, managed to win the episode and make it to the Bonus Round. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to figure out the final puzzle and lost out on $25,000. Still, at least she learned who the Kelce brothers are.