What To Know It’s been reported that LeAnn Rimes is being considered for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Brandi Glanville, who previously starred on the show and was married to Rimes’ husband, Eddie Cibrian, when the two got together, shared her reaction to the casting rumors.

Season 15 of RHOBH concludes on May 7 and no casting for Season 16 has been confirmed yet.

It’s no secret that Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have always had similar tastes, and now they may have something else in common! DeuxMoi recently reported that Rimes’ name has started “circulating in casting conversations” for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Glanville previously starred on the show from Seasons 2 to 5. She returned in a guest capacity during Seasons 6, 9, and 10. Now, with Season 15 concluding on May 7, buzz about who will be in the Season 16 cast has begun, and Rimes is being floated around as a potential option.

Well, Glanville seemingly caught wind of the rumors and reacted to them with a post on X. “I hope it’s true about RHOBH,” Glanville wrote. “I mean she got everything else of mine- husband,kids,boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all.” She concluded the post with a double heart emoji.

Glanville and Rimes have a shared history, as Rimes’ husband, Eddie Cibrian, was married to Glanville when they got together in 2009. Cibrian and Glanville had an affair while filming Northern Lights and tied the knot in 2011. They are still married today. While Rimes and Cibrian never had any children together, he shares two sons with Glanville.

The relationship between Glanville, her ex, and his second wife was tumultuous and rocky at first, but they eventually got to an amicable place and have even celebrated family occasions together in recent years. In 2018, Glanville revealed how she and Rimes were able to put their differences behind them.

“We were having a birthday party just recently, and we got into a really serious conversation,” she said on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. “We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her.” She said the conversation lasted for “hours” and was “not pleasant,” but ended with them moving on from their feud.

“[The kids] love her and she loves them,” Glanville continued. “It’s like … everyone’s happy. I think the hardest part was just her and I, going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo