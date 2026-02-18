What To Know Brandi Glanville gave a health update after dealing with facial disfigurement for two years.

She revealed how complications from a past procedure caused the parasite on her face.

Glanville also shared the steps she’s taking to fix the issue.

After spending two years trying to figure out what was causing the disfigurement in her face, Brandi Glanville finally has answers. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told TMZ on February 17 that the parasite on her face was caused by ruptured breast implants, which she got almost 20 years ago.

“I completely ruptured and had silicone all over my lymph nodes,” Glanville explained. “That’s what caused the infection in my face and it couldn’t get out because my lymph nodes were all clogged.”

Glanville started noticing swelling and changes in her face after a vacation to Morocco for The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. In July 2024, she began publicly sharing updates about her disfigurement. At the time, she believed the condition was due to stress, and also briefly wondered if it was caused by something she ate in Morocco.

By December 2024, Glanville revealed that some doctors theorized that she had a parasite jumping around her face. At one point, she told fans that the parasite resembled “tiny bubbles bursting” under her skin, adding, “I feel like it’s s**tting or having babies in my face.” She spent years in and out of hospitals and saw 21 doctors before finally getting answers.

“There is such a thing as breast implant illness,” Glanville told TMZ, adding that mammograms showed nothing wrong with her implants, and it wasn’t until she got a sonogram that she’d learned they’d ruptured. “You really should change your breast implants after 10 years, and I just didn’t do it. … I learned a really, really hard lesson.”

Now, Glanville is in the process of fixing things. “The doctor is doing lasers and different things because it just sucks to age 20 years overnight,” she explained, adding that she recently had her breast implants taken out. “I feel great,” Glanville continued. “[The doctor] is like, ‘Rest.’ I’m like … I can’t rest! I’ve been home for three years!”