‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Get Schooled In Runaway Match

May started off with a new Jeopardy! champion — novelist Kate Brody, who defeated three-day champion Greg Shahade. Did she school her opponents in a runaway match, or was she schooled herself?

Brody, from Los Angeles, California, came into the game with a one-day total of $17,599. For game two, on May 1, she competed against Stephanie Perkins, from St. Louis, Missouri, and Harsha Hebbale, from Troy, Michigan. Warning: Spoilers for the May 1 episode of Jeopardy! ahead.

Perkins, a math teacher, found the Daily Double on clue five. She had the lead with $2,800 and wagered $2,000. “Century 21 Listings” was the category. The clue read, “Folks paved paradise & put up a parking lot over his bones, but he was reburied in 2015; his coffin bore his name & ‘1452-1485.'”

“Who is Richard III?” she answered. Since she was correct, Perkins moved up to $4,800. Brody only had $800. Perkins maintained the lead through the first 15 clues with $7,000.

Perkins ended the round with $8,800. Brody had $4,400. Hebbale, a crash safety engineer, was in third place with $2,800.

Perkins had the lead of $13,600 when she found the first DD in Double Jeopardy on clue 11. She wagered $4,000 in “Adjectives.” The clue was “A person who’s this may be perceptive or may dutifully follow religious guidelines.”

“What is devout?” she answered. The correct response was observant, so she dropped down to $9,600, pulling her closer to Hebbale, who had $5,600.

Brody found the last DD on clue 17. She was in second place with $6,000 and wagered all of her money. In “Roman Gods & Goddesses,” the clue read, “Originally a grain futures exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade building is topped by a statue of this goddess.”

“Who is Demeter?” she answered incorrectly. The correct response was Ceres, which was her Roman name. Brody dropped down to $0.

Perkins had a runaway win with $18,800. Hebbale had $6,000. Brody got back on the board with $2,800.

“Produce” was the category for Final Jeopardy. The clue read, ” The name of this fruit commemorates an Australian gardener who died in her 70s in the 19th century.”

Only one of the game show contestants got the final clue correct. Brody answered, “What is old lady fruit?” She got it wrong and wagered $2,800, leaving her with $0.

Hebbale had the correct response of “What is a Granny Smith apple?” He wagered $381, ending him with $6,381. Perkins’ response was “What is Crabapple?”

She dropped down to $16,600 after wagering $2,200. Perkins will return on Monday for game two.

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