Police Called to Home of ‘Sopranos’ Star & Iconic Singer Frankie Valli

What To Know Police were called to Frankie Valli’s Los Angeles home after his son, Francesco, allegedly violated a retraining order.

His younger son Emilio alleges that Francesco made repeated threats against both Emilio and their father.

Court documents also claim that Frankie cut off Francesco financially due to alleged opiate addiction and escalating threats.

Iconic singer and Sopranos star Frankie Valli, 92 — who played New York mobster Rusty Millio — recently called the police to his Los Angeles home.

On Sunday, May 3, at roughly 5 p.m., Frankie called law enforcement about someone reportedly violating a restraining order involving a domestic dispute, TMZ reported. That person was allegedly his son, Francesco Valli, 38. However, he was already gone by the time police arrived, and no arrests were made.

The incident came after Frankie’s younger son, Emilio Valli, 31, was granted a temporary restraining order against Francesco in April 2024 — followed by a three-year restraining order that expires on April 29, 2027, according to the New York Post. The order also required Francesco to stay away from his father.

In the filing, Emilio claimed that Francesco “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” him and their father, People reported. Emilio also alleged that the “Sherry” and”Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer cut off Francesco financially because his older brother was “addicted to opiates.” Since then, he said that “threats have escalated, as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father.”

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a rep for the singer told the New York Post in April 2024.

In addition to Francesco and Emilio, Frankie has fathered four other children: daughters Celia, Antonia, and Francine, and a son, Brando (who is Emilio’s twin). Francine died at 20 following an accidental drug overdose in 1980.

The Sopranos aired for six seasons from 1999 to 2007. In addition to Valli, it starred James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, and more.

The Sopranos, streaming on HBO Max.