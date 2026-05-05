Police Called to Home of ‘Sopranos’ Star & Iconic Singer Frankie Valli

Michelle Stein
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Frankie Valli
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What To Know

  • Police were called to Frankie Valli’s Los Angeles home after his son, Francesco, allegedly violated a retraining order.
  • His younger son Emilio alleges that Francesco made repeated threats against both Emilio and their father.
  • Court documents also claim that Frankie cut off Francesco financially due to alleged opiate addiction and escalating threats.

Iconic singer and Sopranos star Frankie Valli, 92 — who played New York mobster Rusty Millio — recently called the police to his Los Angeles home.

On Sunday, May 3, at roughly 5 p.m., Frankie called law enforcement about someone reportedly violating a restraining order involving a domestic dispute, TMZ reported. That person was allegedly his son, Francesco Valli, 38. However, he was already gone by the time police arrived, and no arrests were made.

The incident came after Frankie’s younger son, Emilio Valli, 31, was granted a temporary restraining order against Francesco in April 2024 — followed by a three-year restraining order that expires on April 29, 2027, according to the New York Post. The order also required Francesco to stay away from his father.

In the filing, Emilio claimed that Francesco “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” him and their father, People reported. Emilio also alleged that the “Sherry” and”Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer cut off Francesco financially because his older brother was “addicted to opiates.” Since then, he said that “threats have escalated, as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father.”

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a rep for the singer told the New York Post in April 2024.

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In addition to Francesco and Emilio, Frankie has fathered four other children: daughters Celia, Antonia, and Francine, and a son, Brando (who is Emilio’s twin).  Francine died at 20 following an accidental drug overdose in 1980.

The Sopranos aired for six seasons from 1999 to 2007. In addition to Valli, it starred James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, and more.

The Sopranos, streaming on HBO Max.

The Sopranos key art
James Gandolfini

James Gandolfini

Lorraine Bracco

Lorraine Bracco

Edie Falco

Edie Falco

Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli

Dominic Chianese

Dominic Chianese

Tony Sirico

Tony Sirico

Steven Van Zandt

Steven Van Zandt

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Robert Iler

Robert Iler

Jerry Adler

Jerry Adler

John Ventimiglia

John Ventimiglia

Katherine Narducci

Katherine Narducci

Steven R. Schirripa

Steven R. Schirripa

Aida Turturro

Aida Turturro

Drea de Matteo

Drea de Matteo

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi

Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano

Nancy Marchand

Nancy Marchand

Vincent Pastore

Vincent Pastore

David Proval

David Proval

Federico Castelluccio

Federico Castelluccio

Vincent Curatola

Vincent Curatola

Full Cast & Crew

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1999–2007

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Crime drama

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