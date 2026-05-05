‘King of the Hill’ Sets Return Date: When Does Season 15 Premiere?

Erin Maxwell
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King of the Hill - teaser poster - Season 15
Hulu/Fox

Time to crack open a cold one and swap out the propane tanks, because King of the Hill is back. Season 15 arrives this summer with a 10-episode drop set for July.

When we last saw Hank (Mike Judge) and Peggy (Kathy Najimy), they were settling back into life in Arlen, Texas, after spending years in Saudi Arabia. Bobby is now a full-grown man running his own restaurant, while their neighbors are, as ever, just trying to get by. As the couple looks to fill their time, they find themselves navigating a world that has changed dramatically around them, from grappling with modern technology to adjusting to shifting social norms, all while holding on to the values that have long defined them.

So, what does Season 15 have in store for fan? Here is a look at what’s to come.

When will King of the Hill premiere?

Hulu will release all 10 episodes of Season 15 of King of the Hill on Monday, July 20.

King of the Hill, Season 15, Teaser Poster

Hulu

What is the King of the Hill revival about?

In the revival, fans get to see a grown-up Bobby Hill (Pamela Adelon) emerge as an earnest, good-natured chef, while his parents — and their longtime Arlen friends — try to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

The Emmy-winning series ran for 13 seasons with over 250 episodes on Fox and all seasons now stream on Hulu.

Season 15 is described as: “Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.”

What is King of the Hill about?

The series follows Hank Hill, a propane salesman in the town of Arlen, Texas. When he isn’t talking about, selling, or focusing on propane and propane accessories, he spends his time drinking with his friends or trying to understand his family. His close kin includes his wife, Peggy, a substitute teacher, and their son Bobby, who is now a chef. Hank often hangs with his buddies, which include conspiracy theorist Dale (Johnny Hardwick, who recorded part of the season before his passing in 2023), barber Bill (Stephen Root), the mumbling Boomhauer (also Judge), and the easily agitated Kahn (originally played by Toby Huss, now played by Ronny Chieng in the revival) while Peggy confides in her close friends Minh (Lauren Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner).

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Who stars in King of the Hill Season 15? 

King of the Hill regulars Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss will return for upcoming seasons.

Who is behind King of the Hill?

King of the Hill, from 20th Television Animation, is executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Additionally, 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, as well as Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis, serve as executive producers.

King of the Hills, Season 15 Premiere, Monday, July 20, Hulu

King of the Hill (1997) key art
Mike Judge

Mike Judge

Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy

Pamela S. Adlon

Pamela S. Adlon

Johnny Hardwick

Stephen Root

Stephen Root

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy

Tom Petty

Tom Petty

Full Cast & Crew

Hulu

FOX

Series

1997–2010

TVPG

Animated

Sitcom

Where to Stream

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More King of the Hill (1997) ›

King of the Hill (1997)




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