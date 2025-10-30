What To Know Hulu has renewed the animated series King of the Hill for Seasons 16 and 17.

Hulu ordered 20 new episodes following the success of its revival.

Original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, along with most of the main voice cast, will return for the new seasons.

Fire up the grill and put the Alamo beer on ice. It looks like audiences will be spending more time with the Hills as Hulu has renewed the animated hit King of the Hill for not one, but two more seasons, officially greenlighting Seasons 16 and 17 with a 20-episode order.

Following the success of the revival, which brought fans back to Arlen, Texas, after a multi-year hiatus, the continuation promises more propane-fueled laughs, heartfelt moments, and Hank Hill’s (voiced by Mike Judge) signature exasperation at the modern world.

King of the Hill was initially revived in January 2023 with a 20-episode order, which is now Seasons 14 and 15. Season 14 streamed its 10-episode season on August 4 following its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con.

So, what is next in store for the Hills? Here is a look at everything we know so far about King of the Hill Season 16:

When will King of the Hill Season 16 premiere?

The upcoming 15th season of King of the Hill will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US, and on Disney+ internationally in 2026.

What is the King of the Hill revival about?

The official logline is: “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chan.”

In the revival, fans get to see a grown-up Bobby Hill (Pamela Adelon) emerge as an earnest, good-natured chef, while his parents — and their longtime Arlen friends — try to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

The Emmy-winning series ran for 13 seasons with over 250 episodes on Fox and all seasons now stream on Hulu.

What is King of the Hill about?

The series follows Hank Hill, a propane salesman in the town of Arlen, Texas. When he isn’t talking about, selling, or focusing on propane and propane accessories, he spends his time drinking with his friends or trying to understand his family. His close kin includes his wife, Peggy, a substitute teacher, and their son Bobby, who is now a chef. Hank often hangs with his buddies, which include conspiracy theorist Dale (Johnny Hardwick, who recorded part of the season before his passing in 2023), barber Bill (Stephen Root), the mumbling Boomhauer (also Judge), and the easily agitated Kahn (originally played by Toby Huss, now played by Ronny Chieng in the revival) while Peggy confides in her close friends Minh (Lauren Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner).

Who stars in King of the Hill Season 16?

King of the Hill regulars Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss will return for upcoming seasons.

Who is behind King of the Hill?

“King of the Hill,” from 20th Television Animation, is executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Additionally, 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, as well as Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis, serve as executive producers.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, as it is still too soon. But please check back here for updates.