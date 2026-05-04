Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are getting a new start in the Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch. Premiering Friday, May 15, on Paramount Network and Paramount+, the new series will show what happened with Beth, Rip, and their adopted son Carter (Finn Little) after the Yellowstone ranch was sold and they found a new place to call home. Here’s what you need to remember about how Yellowstone ended for Beth and Rip before Dutton Ranch debuts.

How did Yellowstone end?

Yellowstone‘s final season (Season 5 Part 2) began with the murder of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and the rest of the season depicted the fallout. Another Dutton died by the end, when Beth and Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) series-long rivalry finally came to a violent head. With Rip’s help, Jamie was killed and taken to the train station, the gorge where the Duttons tossed the dead bodies of the enemies they killed. (The train station has been a repeated concern in the CBS Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals.) Beth and Kayce (Luke Grimes) ended the series on good terms, and both Beth and Rep have been mentioned in Marshals Season 1.

The family’s ranch was sold to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) by Kayce, and Beth and Rip left the family’s former land and bought their own small ranch about 40 miles outside of Dillon, Montana, where they can live their days together far away from any tourists and ski resorts. They planned for Rip to continue to be a cowboy on the land, while Beth worried about making them “rich.”

Why did Beth and Rip move to Texas?

Interestingly, Dutton Ranch is set in Texas, not Montana. The new series will have to explain the move. Here’s the official description: “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

They’re definitely not living near the Four Sixes Ranch from Yellowstone. The real-life ranch is in Guthrie, Texas, which is in the West-Central region of the state. The Dutton Ranch description says Beth and Rip are living in South Texas now. The trailer seems to show some shots of the Montana mountains Yellowstone fans came to know. Could the spinoff start in Montana and move to Texas?

Who is in the Dutton Ranch cast?

In addition to Reilly, Hauser, and Little, Dutton Ranch also stars Annette Bening, Ed Harris, Jai Courtney, Juan Pablo Raba, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and J.R. Villarreal.

Dutton Ranch, Series Premiere Friday, May 15, 8/7c, Paramount Network, Streaming on Paramount+