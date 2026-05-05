Finale Fever: ‘Will Trent,’ ‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘Daredevil’ and More, Home Designs to Withstand Disasters, Pickleball Pros

With May flowers comes a bouquet of season (and some series) finales, with Will Trent, NCIS: Origins, and Daredevil: Born Again among those signing off for now. A new home-building competition tests resilience to weather catastrophes. A docuseries travels with the Pickleball Professional Tour.

Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Will Trent

Season Finale 8/7c

Can these heroes ever catch a break? After an emotionally grueling season that culminated in the death of GBI boss Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), team Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) could use some good news. Maybe the impending birth of bestie Angie’s (Erika Christensen) baby in the Season 4 finale will bring some joy to the beleaguered team. But even that blessed event isn’t going to happen without a hitch, as she and Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) experience a fairly serious speed bump on their way to the hospital. In the season’s final case of the week, the search for a missing college student leads to more disturbing discoveries.

Erik Voake/CBS

NCIS: Origins

Season Finale 9/8c

Gibbs’ (Austin Stowell) marriage to Diane (Kathleen Kenny) isn’t the only thing falling apart as the second season of the NCIS prequel closes shop. The NIS bureau in Camp Pendleton is also in danger of shutting down, leaving the entire team pondering their future. (A similar storyline plagued the NCIS mothership earlier this year.) But work never stops, and the season’s climactic case could bring closure to the conflict involving The Range and its leader, Abe Pruitt (Christopher Backus).

Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again

Season Finale 9/8c

The war between corrupt Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and the vigilantes led by Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) builds to a game-changing explosion of violent confrontation in the Season 2 finale that shakes New York City to the core. Don’t expect too much resolution, though. A third season of the Marvel spinoff is on its way, expected early next year.

Designed to Last

Series Premiere

“Ready, set, protect!” That’s the watch cry from host Maria Menounos in an innovative home-building competition featuring teams of architects, engineers, and inventors, each tasked to come up with new ways to safeguard their projects from potential environmental disasters. Over four episodes, the teams tackle 10-hour builds of miniature homes, brainstorming structural modifications that could help homes of the future withstand the ravages of extreme wind, water, fire, and frigid snow/ice hazards. Contractor Eric Eremita and designer Wendell Holland judge the results on the criteria of craftsmanship, practicality, creativity, and the ability to stand up to real-world challenges, with the winning team earning a $100,000 grant to help make their ideas a reality.

PPA Tour/YouTube

Partners

Series Premiere

Pickleball is here to stay. If you doubted it was more than a passing fad, a six-part docuseries charts the rise of the sport’s Professional Pickleball Tour, interviewing top players, coaches, execs, and fans. Like with any developing sport, there’s high drama as the stakes increase along with escalating payouts, not to mention the inevitable social rivalries and romantic entanglements as stars emerge from what has become a global phenomenon.

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