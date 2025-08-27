Daredevil: Born Again may not return for Season 2 until 2026, but star Vincent D’Onofrio is already teasing a bright future for Disney+‘s Marvel series, which chronicles the exploits of the titular vigilante, also known as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), as he takes on street-level threats, among which include D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin.

As fans saw in Season 1 of the series, which picked up the stories of characters introduced in Netflix‘s previous series Daredevil, Fisk had been elected mayor of New York City, and Murdock was determined to expose his illegal activities. Where a third season would take viewers remains to be seen, as fans have yet to learn anything about Season 2’s storylines.

D’Onofrio teased in an interview with Awards Buzz, “If they allow us to continue, we have a plan. It’s up to the fans to watch and to get excited and for us to please them and get the story right… Yeah, we’re looking forward in a big way.”

In other words, the plans are looking strong. While no third season of Daredevil: Born Again has been announced or confirmed by Marvel or Disney+, as mentioned above, Season 2 is on the way after filming commenced earlier this year in 2025. An official premiere date for Season 2 hasn’t been announced, but 2026 has been confirmed as a release window.

And casting news confirmed that Krysten Ritter would reprise her role as Jessica Jones for the upcoming episodes, which see Cox, D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and more stars also return. Additionally, fans of the street-level heroes also have The Punisher special to look forward to as Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle takes center stage in the TV event.

While we await official word on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, we’ll keep you posted on any big updates around the show in the months and weeks ahead.

