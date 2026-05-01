Meryl Streep Reveals ‘Beef’ With Goldie Hawn While Filming ‘Death Becomes Her’

What To Know Meryl Streep revealed she was often frustrated by Goldie Hawn’s bad habit the set of Death Becomes Her.

Streep also reminisced fondly about working with Bruce Willis.

Death Becomes Her continues to be beloved by fans and is currently streaming on Peacock.

Meryl Streep recently revealed the “beef” she had with Goldie Hawn while filming the 1992 film Death Becomes Her.

During an interview with Vanity Fair published on April 30, Streep dished on a habit of Hawn’s that seriously irked her behind the scenes of the dark comedy fantasy.

“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep, 76, recalled of Hawn, 80. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late. And she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress continued, “She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all…’Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute!’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her.”

However, Streep clarified, “But I loved her. I love her. She’s one of my buddies and, you know? Over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills.”

In addition to Streep as Madeline Ashton and Hawn as Helen Sharp, Death Becomes Her starred Bruce Willis as a plastic surgeon, Ernest Menville. The film follows the frenemy women as they drink a magic potion that makes them eternally youthful and then kill each other in a fight for Ernest’s affection. After Madeline and Helen become undead, the movie follows their dark, comedic need for regular body maintenance and continued antics centered on vanity.

During her chat with Vanity Fair, Streep also reflected on what it was like to work with Willis, 71. He has since retired from acting after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“Oh, Bruce was divine,” she recounted. “I guess he was a bad boy on certain sets and came with a little reputation for being difficult. But we had so much fun. ”

Streep concluded, “He was such a gent, and so game, and willing to be ridiculous. And I just thought he was wonderful.”

Death Becomes Her, streaming on Peacock