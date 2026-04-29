‘The View’ Hosts Grill Trump Lawyer Alina Habba

Former Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba was a guest on Wednesday’s (April 29) episode of The View and faced a volley of very tough questions about Trump’s most controversial actions, decisions, and statements.

Though the segment started out friendly enough, with Habba being invited to reflect on her experience being part of the crowd at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a shooting took place, things got tense when Sunny Hostin questioned her about Trump’s Justice Department attempting to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey for a social media post he’d made, which read, “8647.”

Habba attempted to defend the charges, saying Comey “is a former FBI director [and] he knows what ‘8647’ meant.” The cohosts had previously argued that “86” was simply a reference to the restaurant term to throw a food item out.

When Hostin pointed out that Trump once posted something that read “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” Hostin demurred. “Who was the attorney general at the DOJ at that point?” She then argued, “The Department of Justice brings real cases. We are not Jack Smith [former Trump special prosecutor]. We are not Letitia James [who prosecuted Trump for fraud in New York]. We bring real cases against people.”

When Hostin then argued that Trump had a pattern of prosecuting enemies, Habba said, “If you think that the Russian collusion hoax, if you think that the things we’ve now seen evidence of in this Department of Justice, aren’t real, I’ll just tell you to sit tight because things are coming. What they did was weaponize [the law].” Habba also argued that she herself was “proud” to have been sanctioned for suing Hillary Clinton.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then challenged Habba on the affordability issue, noting that she had a lot of Republican friends and family members who supported Trump on this issue before. To that, Habba argued, “The one ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ did more for the American, not the rich, the regular Americans: no tax on tips and Social Security…”

“What about loss of health care coverage?” Griffin asked.

“How about prescription drug prices going down, egg prices going down?” Habba responded.

When the subject of Trump targeting Affordable Healthcare Act subsidies and increasing gas prices with the Iran War came up, Habba said, “I’ve been there with the president. I’ve seen him shake down and be tough with these people. I was there. I saw it. He’s tough. He’s a negotiator by trade, a businessman by trade. He is a great president, but I will tell you that he does not pull the rug from anybody without trying to do what’s best for the American people, the economy. And by the way, on oil, this is a short-term pain for a long-term gain.”

Joy Behar then joked, “He’s a great businessman. He bankrupted two casinos.”

Behar then asked if she was vying for Pam Bondi‘s old job as attorney general, Habba answered with, “Let me say this, I have never had a conversation with the president or anybody in the administration to become the attorney general. I had the pleasure of serving as the U.S. attorney, and during that time, Camden had their first murder-free summer in 50 years, and I serve the people of New Jersey as well. I serve at the pleasure of the president. I think it is the greatest honor to serve your country in any capacity.”

Hostin then challenged, “Do you think you’re qualified to be the attorney general?” Before she could answer, though, moderator Whoopi Goldberg called a time-out for an ad break, offering for Habba to answer the question first, but she declined.

After the break, Habba returned, and the questions kept coming. Goldberg challenged Habba on Trump’s attitude towards immigrants, and she insisted, “He is pro-immigration the right way, through the front door.”

When Goldberg suggested what she meant was refugees who are fleeing danger in their country, like her own family did, Habba continued, “There is a vetting process that must be complied with.”

Haines then argued that while Trump initially promised that he was going to target violent criminals in immigration raids but have instead been arresting people without criminal records, Habba argued, “When you have illegals coming in, they are by de facto, a criminal.”

As the time ran out for the conversation to continue, Goldberg suggested Habba should come back, and she agreed.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC