‘Storage Wars’ Brandon Sheets Speaks Out on His Father Darrell’s Passing

What To Know Brandon Sheets paid tribute to his late father, Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets, on social media.

Darrell was found dead at his Arizona home on April 22 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fellow Storage Wars cast member René Nezhoda previously claimed Darrell was the victim of cyberbullying.

The son of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets, Brandon Sheets, has shared a heartfelt message about his father’s recent passing on social media.

Brandon shared a slideshow of photos of his dad on Instagram on Thursday (April 30), writing alongside them, “My heart is so broken… I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'”

“I cant answer everyone’s questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I,” he continued, adding, “The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Sheets (@brandosheets)

Storage Wars star Brandi Passante commented on Brandon’s post, writing, “I’m truly so sorry for the incredibly painful loss that you and your family have to endure. Sending you love and hugs from afar.”

Brandon followed up with another slideshow of photos on Saturday (May 2), captioning the post, “Missing you hard today Dad.”

Darrell (67) was found dead on Wednesday, April 22, at his residence in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In a statement, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said officers responded to reports of a deceased individual around 2 a.m. local time and found “a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Fellow Storage Wars star René Nezhoda claimed that Darrell was the victim of cyberbullying and urged police to look into the accusations.

“You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through,” Nezhoda wrote on Instagram. “And I also highly encourage law enforcement — Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that has been cyberbullying and torturing him, and I really hope they look into that guy, and that’s just not a pass. Because it’s just not right.”

Brandon starred alongside his late father on Storage Wars and its various spinoffs, including Storage Wars: Behind the Locker, Storage Wars: Best Bidding Wars, and Storage Wars: Summer Vacation.