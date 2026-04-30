‘Hudson & Rex’ Season 8 Sets U.S. Premiere Date With New Lead — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

What To Know Hudson & Rex Season 8 has set its U.S. premiere.

Luke Roberts replaces John Reardon as the new lead.

This season features a guest appearance by Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean.

“It’s good to have a Rex.” This police and K9 procedural shows us just that.

Hudson & Rex returns to the U.S. with its eighth season, and TV Insider can exclusively reveal just when, as well as debut a sneak peek trailer (above). The 14-episode Hudson & Rex Season 8 will premiere on Thursday, June 11, with new episodes out weekly, on UP Faith & Family in the U.S.

But John Reardon isn’t back as Rex’s human partner, Detective Charlie Hudson. Rather, Luke Roberts joins as Detective Mark Hudson, a veteran of canine units in the Canadian forces and the Halifax PD.

The preview, which you can watch above, offers a look at them working together, as well as a guest spot from Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn. That episode will air on June 25, with her playing Captain Michelle Sirocco, a highly professional captain helming a somewhat smaller vessel while she waits for her next super yacht to be outfitted. But she must charter the thoroughly unlikeable Jake Kaufman, a ruthless businessman, along with his wife and a business partner. A deckhand is the prime suspect after Kaufman’s killed, but Rex will lead Mark to believe the motives and method of the killing are much more complicated.

Hudson & Rex is an action-packed, family-friendly procedural that follows the adventures of Rex, an extraordinary K9 German Shepherd, and the St. John’s Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. In Season 8, the description teases, “Mark and Rex place complete trust in each other and in the extended team as they face intense new challenges. With Rex by their side, Superintendent Joe Donovan (Kevin Hanchard), Dr. Sarah Truong (Mayko Nguyen), and tech specialist Jesse Mills (Justin Kelly) work together to solve even the most puzzling crimes unfolding in St. John’s.”

Shaftesbury and Pope Productions produce the series in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media, and Beta Film GmbH. Executive producers are Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Lisa Porter, Peter Mohan, Sherri Davis, Mayko Nguyen, Oliver Bachert, and Friedemann Goez.

Reardon shared a statement on Instagram on September 23, 2025, regarding his exit from the show after treatment for tonsil cancer. “The truth is: I didn’t leave Hudson & Rex. After taking a couple months to go through cancer treatment, I was given a clean bill of health and cleared and ready to return to work. But the team chose to go in a different direction. Although this is not how I had hoped the 7 year journey would end – I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to play a part in building something special,” he wrote.

Hudson & Rex, Season 8 U.S. Premiere, Thursday, June 11, UP Faith & Family