Hudson & Rex Season 7 is coming to the United States this summer.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the seventh season of the hit procedural series will premiere in the U.S. on Thursday, July 17, at 8/7c, with back-to-back episodes, on UPtv. Watch a teaser above for a look at the adventures to come for the police/K9 partnership, including new faces (a special investigator), new chases, and new cases.

The action-packed, family-friendly procedural, which premiered in 2019 and airs first in Canada, continues to follow the adventures of Rex, an extraordinary K9 German Shepherd, and the dedicated team of the St. John’s Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit as they solve cases. With Detective Charlie Hudson (John Reardon), forensics expertise of Dr. Sarah Truong (Mayko Nguyen), Superintendent Joe Donovan’s (Kevin Hanchard) leadership, and tech specialist Jesse Mills (Justin Kelly), the team tackles the most complex and thrilling cases each week — always with Rex at the center of the action.

In Season 7, Rex takes on more challenging investigations alongside his trusted colleagues as they unravel a string of high-stakes crimes. From a bizarre death by bee stings to a best man found at the bottom of the Atlantic and a mass poisoning at a local pub, the team ventures further afield to uncover the truth behind each mystery.

As Charlie says in the trailer, “You gotta believe in Rex.” And the video does a great job of showing why that is.

Shaftesbury and Pope Productions Ltd. produces Hudson & Rex in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media, and Beta Film GmbH. Executive producers are Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Lisa Porter, Liz Levine, Oliver Bachert, Friedemann Goez, Cal Coons, John Reardon, and Sherri Davis.

Hudson & Rex, Season 7 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, July 17, 8/7c, UPtv