Actor John Reardon has shared that he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer. Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life,” he wrote in the caption alongside two photos on Instagram, the second of him in the hospital, on December 24.

He then went on to specifically mention his loved ones and others and how they have been there for him during this time, including his “amazing partner [Meghan Ory] for taking on our whole world to help me get better.” Ory starred with Reardon in this year’s “Countdown to Christmas” movie Believe in Christmas, his fourth for Hallmark. (He’s also appeared in a couple When Calls the Heart episodes for the network.) She also shared his post to her Instagram.

Reardon continued, “My brave kids who inspired me. My Dad who took me for a walk everyday even when it was hard for me to get out of bed – and I’m sure hard for him to see his son in pain. My Mom [Jane] who made me soups and ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body. My sister [Laura] and brother [Marc] who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn’t. All my in-laws, who are not just in-laws they are family, who brought food and cookies and talked through challenges with us.”

He also thanked their nanny, neighbors, and all “who sent food or love and support or messages and kind words,” and he made sure to call out the hospital staff — “all the amazing doctors, nurses, technicians, hospital workers, psychologists” — calling them his “heroes.” He concluded the post with, “Kindness is an under appreciated quality in people. We should never under value it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life changing. Happy Holidays.” See the full post above.

Reardon is also currently starring on Hudson & Rex, a Canadian procedural drama going into its seventh season. He plays the Hudson of the title, alongside the German shepherd Rex as they solve crimes.