‘Hudson & Rex’ to Make U.S. Streaming Debut on UP Faith & Family (VIDEO)

Canada’s hit Citytv series Hudson & Rex is set to make its U.S. streaming debut on UP Faith & Family, a platform known for featuring faith-affirming and family-friendly content.

Kicking off Friday, November 5, the show’s first three episodes arrive and will be followed with one new installment each week after. Hudson & Rex is a one-hour action-packed procedural that follows Detective Charlie Hudson (John Reardon) and his German Shepherd K9 partner Rex (Diesel vom Burgimwald).

Together, they work within the St. John’s Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit where they’re supported by Dr. Sarah Truong’s (Mayko Nguyen) forensics expertise, Superintendent Donovan’s (Kevin Hanchard) leadership, and Jesse Mills’ (Justin Kelly) tech skills. Making up one unstoppable team, they solve complex cases in each episode.

“At UP Faith & Family, we are always searching for the best in family programming from around the world and are very excited to bring this hit series from Canada to our subscribers,” said Angela Cannon, UP Faith & Family’s Vice President/Channel Manager. “UP Faith & Family provides a vast amount of family-friendly series for the entire family to enjoy and adding this light-hearted, police procedural starring Detective Hudson and his incredible crime-fighting dog, Rex, will be a perfect shared viewing night for families.”

In the premiere episode, Rex proves himself as a member of the Major Crimes Unit as his heightened senses keep Charlie hot on the trail of a kidnapper. With the clock ticking, the team realizes the abduction is part of a more elaborate plan. Don’t miss out on the action — tune into UP Faith & Family this November for a peek at Hudson & Rex and catch the teaser, above.

Hudson & Rex, U.S. Premiere, Friday, November 5, UP Faith & Family