What To Know The upcoming Season 22 finale for Grey’s Anatomy seems to spell trouble for more than one character.

Here, Scott Speedman teases what he can about what’s ahead for Nick Marsh.

There’s still another week to go until Grey’s Anatomy returns to finish out the last two episodes of Season 22, but, given the foreboding nature of the preview for what’s ahead, there’s cause for concern about the fates of more than one character.

Not only is Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in apparent jeopardy, but Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) boyfriend Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) is severely injured, too, in the teaser.

With Owen, we know the danger is real because the character is not expected to return after the events of the Season 22 finale — at least, not full-time — and neither is Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). The shot of him passed out in a car during the bridge collapse as water reaches his chest is about as alarming as it gets.

The same is true for Nick, though. In the teaser, he’s wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher with a cervical collar and a head laceration, and Meredith asks Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to help with the surgery for him. Since Scott Speedman now stars in his own standalone series, the freshman crime dramedy R.J. Decker, it’s very possible an exit could be pending for his character as well. But could he die in this season’s finale?

TV Insider caught up with Speedman to discuss the upcoming finale of his new show, and we simply had to ask the actor about what’s looming on Grey’s.

While he wouldn’t talk about Nick’s condition, as seen in the trailer — “No way, no way, no way, no way,” the actor insisted — he did tease this of the finale events: “Things have happened, like they do at that hospital in Seattle. So things happen, but we’ll see what happens with Nick’s fate for sure.”

He also talked about the experience of navigating the dual shoots, including an “exciting” experience filming the finale.

“Luckily, I was able [to do both], and I’ve been filming in North Carolina, so it’s very tricky to get in and out of. So I was able to get back to do an episode for the season finale of Grey’s, and that was very fun and exciting,” he shared. “We were able to do it pretty quickly and then jump back on a plane and get back to R.J.-land. So it’s tricky but doable.”

Added Speedman of his chance to join the Grey Sloan group again, “I love doing that show, and it’s always fun.”

We’ll find out just how much fun he had when the show returns for its final stretch.

Meanwhile, official descriptions for the episode have just been revealed by ABC. Next Thursday’s (April 30) episode, titled “Through the Fire,” is described like so: “A Station 19 firefighter lands in the ER for severe burn treatment, and the team treats an elderly patient impaled by an art structure. A Fox Foundation innovation competition reunites Meredith and Bailey.” We know from the trailer that the Station 19 alum in question is Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre).

Then, the finale, which airs the following Thursday (May 7), is titled “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The logline for that one tells us, “After a catastrophic bridge collapse sends dozens of victims to Grey Sloan, the hospital activates its full disaster response as they race to treat a surge of critically injured patients, including one of their own.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

– Reporting by Meredith Jacobs