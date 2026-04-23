Brooke Hogan Explains Why She’s Absent From Hulk Hogan Netflix Docuseries

What To Know Brooke Hogan revealed why she chose not to participate in Netflix’s Hulk Hogan: Real American docuseries.

Brooke and her father were estranged at the time of his July 2025 death.

Brooke expressed hope that her late father would be proud of her on Season 7 of HGTV’s Rock the Block.

Netflix’s Hulk Hogan: Real American docuseries features interviews with several familiar faces, but not Hulk Hogan‘s daughter, Brooke Hogan.

In an interview with Page Six published on Wednesday, April 22, Brooke opened up about her decision not to participate in the docuseries. The show, which premiered on Wednesday, marked Hulk’s final onscreen interview before his July 2025 death.

“I personally chose not to be part of it just because I felt like, you know, when you do a documentary, like, for instance, if my dad’s going to do a documentary, he would call people he knows and says, ‘Hey, Linda, I’m doing a documentary. Will you speak for me?’ ‘Hey, Nick, will you do a documentary? Will you speak about stuff?’” Brooke said, referring to her mother, Linda Hogan, and brother, Nick Hogan. “And no matter how much people have either dogged my dad or loved my dad, if he calls and says, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity for you to be on TV,’ everybody’s tune changes real quick.”

She continued, “All of a sudden they’re on, you know Team Hogan. And it’s like, I didn’t want to be part of something that just felt … I didn’t want to be in the company of people that I’ve seen switch up, I guess.”

Brooke rose to fame alongside her famous family on the reality series Hogan Knows Best. Brooke went on to star in her own spinoff series, Brooke Knows Best, launch a music career, and found her own interior design company, BB Designs By Brooke. She wed Steven Oleksy in 2022, and the couple welcomed their twins, Oliver and Molly, last year.

Brooke and Hulk were estranged at the time of his death. She previously requested to be removed from Hulk’s will, leaving her Nick as his sole heir. Brooke admitted to the outlet that she regrets the decision, but not for financial reasons.

“It’s not about money. It’s about doing the right thing and making sure that [Hulk] is represented in the correct ways, and his legacy lives on in the most positive way,” she stated. “So, you know, there’s things I would definitely be doing differently if I were back in that seat.”

She continued, “I can’t do anything to help my dad after his death, or to find out answers, or to avenge him in any way, shape or form, because the people that I so badly wanted to get away from are now running the show, which is even more of a nightmare.”

While Brooke did not appear in the Netflix docuseries, she is currently competing on Season 7 of HGTV’s Rock the Block. During the show’s April 13 premiere, Brooke revealed that she was cast on the show before Hulk’s death.

“I didn’t tell him that I had it because we weren’t talking,” she said. “But I told my husband, I was like, ‘I wonder if my Dad would be proud knowing that I’m doing this. He was the one that told me to get my real estate license.”

Her teammate, Scott McGillivray, comforted Brooke by stating that Hulk would be “super proud” of her. She thanked him through tears, stating, “I hope he is proud. Thank you.”

Hulk Hogan: Real American, Now Streaming, Netflix

Rock the Block, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV