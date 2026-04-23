‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Taryon Darrington (VIDEO)

Andrea Towers
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What To Know

  • Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina premieres June 3 on Prime Video.
  • The trailer introduces new character Taryon Darrington, voiced by Wayne Brady.

Doty, take this down! On June 3, Exandria’s most unlikely heroes are back to save the world — and forget necromancers and dragons, because in their penultimate season, Vox Machina is ready to take on their most dangerous enemy yet.

Season 4 of the critically acclaimed adult animated fantasy from Critical Role and Titmouse, The Legend of Vox Machina, brings the found family team — barbarian Grog (Travis Willingham), druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), gunslinger Percy (Taliesin Jaffe), half-elf twins Vex (Laura Bailey) and Vax (Liam O’Brien), bard Scanlan (Sam Riegel), and gnome cleric Pike (Ashley Johnson) — back together after a year apart following the end of Season 3. But while time may have passed, don’t worry: Some things never change. As Keyleth says, they’re still ready to “f**k s**t up!”

They’re also ready to find out that actions have consequences: Back in Season 1, Vax made a deal with the Raven Queen (the goddess of death) to save his sister. And judging from her warning dream at the beginning of the trailer, it seems that she’s not going to let him forget just how much he sacrificed. Given that Vax is the focal point of the key art for the season with the Matron looming over him, her threads of fate intertwining with the rest of his friends as a harbinger of what her ever-present connection means, it’s safe to say that as Season 4 sets the stage for the conclusion of Vox Machina’s story, Vax’s character journey will take center stage. Cue the angst!

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 4 key art

Prime Video

The trailer also shows Pike wearing and actively using The Plate of the Dawnmartyr, armor that’s a powerful Vestige of Divergence, which the group picked up during the Chroma Conclave arc. And at the very end of the mayhem and chaos, it introduces us to the dashing and swoon-worthy Taryon Darrington, voiced by Whose Line Is It Anyway?‘s Wayne Brady: a human artificer whom in the original Vox Machina campaign was voiced by Riegel. For fans who are familiar with the story, Taryon’s appearance is one that has been long-awaited — and judging by the reaction of Vax and Vex, it looks like it doesn’t take him long to find his footing with the group.

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Joining Brady as guest voices this season are Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch, The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Debra Wilson (Destiny 2, Star Wars: Survivor), and composer-actor Tom Cardy.

Watch the trailer above, and get ready for adventure — and, let’s be real, probably a whole lot of cursing — when the hit series returns.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, June 3, Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina key art
Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey

Taliesin Jaffe

Taliesin Jaffe

Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson

Liam O'Brien

Liam O'Brien

Marisha Ray

Sam Riegel

Sam Riegel

Travis Willingham

Travis Willingham

Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer

Full Cast & Crew

Amazon Prime Video

Series

2022–

TVMA

Animated

Fantasy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Legend of Vox Machina ›

The Legend of Vox Machina

Ashley Johnson

Laura Bailey

Liam O'Brien

Marisha Ray

Matthew Mercer

Sam Riegel

Taliesin Jaffe

Travis Willingham

Wayne Brady




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