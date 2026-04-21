Brooke Hogan Teases Scott McGillivray Over ‘Rock the Block’ Episode 2 Results

What To Know Brooke Hogan humorously blamed her partner, Scott McGillivray, for their loss on the latest episode of HGTV’s Rock the Block.

The pair used the extra money from their previous win to install a wine wall in their home’s main living area.

Guest judge Michel Smith Boyd praised their overall design but agreed with Hogan’s opinions on the wine wall’s lights.

Brooke Hogan is blaming her recent Rock the Block loss on her partner, Scott McGillivray.

The duo began the second episode of Season 7 — which aired on Monday, April 20 — on a high note after taking home the win during the season premiere. While the duo gave their home’s main living space an impressive makeover in Episode 2, they ultimately lost to Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner.

In a Monday Instagram Story post, Hogan narrowed down the reason she thinks her and McGillivray’s latest renovation fell short. “Your blue wine rack lights made us lose,” she wrote to her partner in a text message screenshot. “They look like s**t. They are peeling off everywhere and you put syrup in there.”

In another text, Hogan jokingly added, “Lol it’s all your fault.” McGillivray took her playful banter in stride, replying, “I’ll take credit for the wins and the losses.”

She responded by writing, “Lol. The house looked great till you made it a smoke shop.” Over the screenshot, Hogan wrote, “@scott_mcgillivray will never live this loss down,” followed by several laughing face emojis.

During Episode 2, Hogan and McGillivray used the $3,000 extra dollars they won from their season premiere victory to install a wine wall in their main living space. “Our confidence levels are on the rise because we now have proof of concept that our strategy, it’s working,” McGillivray said in a confessional. “Brooke and I are not here to play games. We’re here to win.”

The team’s other design choices included adding walls to section off the dining area, adding sliding doors that open into the home’s backyard, installing ceiling beams, and creating a cozy fireplace with built-in bookshelves on each side.

The episode’s guest judge, Michel Smith Boyd, enjoyed the space’s “modern hacienda” aesthetic, as well as Hogan and McGillivray’s decision to add the dining room. “It kind of makes sense that this house would have the dining room because this is all comfy and entertaining,” he told host Ty Pennington. “This feels like a family house. And I don’t know if we fully experienced that point of view in any of the other places. So, it makes sense that they’d have a dining room. Right? I think they did a really good job of marrying these two spaces with the beams.”

However, he shared Hogan’s thoughts on the wine wall. “I think there’s a power in simplicity, especially in a space like this with all these different ideas,” Smith Boyd said. “I think the more simple this is, the better it would have been. I think the lights might detract from that. Maybe not the arch in the center.”

While sharing his thoughts with the contestants, Smith Boyd asked Hogan and McGillivray, “Why did you put that blue light in that wine bar?” Hogan shouted at McGillivray, “I told you not to make it blue.” McGillivray retorted, “It’s not blue. That’s the white, it’s blue.” Hogan proceeded to tell Smith Boyd, “It is horrendous. I agree with you.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV