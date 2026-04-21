What To Know The penultimate episode of Imperfect Women airs on April 22.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip, Mary and Eleanor have a tense conversation about Howard’s likely involvement in Nancy’s death.

Eleanor reveals that she hired a private investigator to look into the theory because she and Mary have become untrustworthy to officials due to their respective indiscretions.

The penultimate episode of Imperfect Women drops on April 22 and will explore what happens after Mary’s (Elisabeth Moss) daughter was hospitalized for ingesting her mom’s Adderall pills. The tragic turn of events came just after Nancy discovered that her husband, Howard (Corey Stoll), was having an affair with her best friend Nancy (Kate Mara) before a still unidentified suspect killed Nancy.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Mary comes to Eleanor (Kerry Washington) with good news: “I talked to Marcus. Artie’s awake. She’s doing better,” Mary reveals of her hospitalized daughter.

Eleanor is glad to hear it, but she has another important piece of business to attend to. “I set a meeting in the morning with a PI who works with my attorneys,” she tells Mary. “He has the photos of the crime scene, and he’s going to see if we can find some connection between Howard and the murder because at this point, only hard evidence will convince them.”

Mary understands that they need hard evidence because her and Eleanor’s words “don’t matter anymore.” They are untrustworthy now because of Mary’s return to taking pills and Eleanor’s romance with Nancy’s husband, Robert (Joel Kinnaman).

“You’re mad at me,” Mary guesses, but Eleanor assures her, “I am not.” Mary insists, “I don’t hate Nancy,” and Eleanor lets her know, “I know you don’t.”

Amid their conversations, Eleanor gets a call from her mother, with whom she has a complicated relationship. “I’m sure she’s just calling me to see if I’ve run off with Robert and forever tarnished the family name,” she guesses, without answering.

Mary asks Eleanor how Robert is doing, but Eleanor can only glare at her and reply, “I wouldn’t know,” since he ended their relationship at his family’s encouragement. “We have an early start tomorrow,” she adds, before leaving Mary’s home.

Imperfect Women, Wednesdays, Apple TV