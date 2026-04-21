Alan Osmond Dies: Oldest Member of The Osmonds Was 76 — See Tributes

What To Know Alan Osmond, the oldest performing member of The Osmonds and older brother to Donny and Marie Osmond, has died at age 76.

He played a key leadership role in transforming The Osmonds into a global music phenomenon.

Fans shared tributes in the wake of Alan’s death.

Alan Osmond — the oldest member of The Osmonds and the older brother of Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond — is dead at 76.

On Monday, April 20, Alan died at roughly 8:30 p.m. ET local time, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to ABC4 Utah. His wife, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, and their children were by his side.

“Upon meeting the entertainer, an ever-ready smile was ever prevalent,” the family spokesperson said of Alan. “One might feel as though they had known him all their life. Others’ importance seemed to outshine his own, and he especially treasured the countless fans who supported the group.”

Of the nine Osmond siblings, he was the oldest of those who performed as part of the musical group The Osmonds, and the third-oldest overall. (In birth order, the Osmond siblings included: Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy.) Additionally, Alan worked as a producer on Donny & Marie and The Osmond Family Show. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1987, prompting his retirement from performing.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond,” Alan’s brother, Merrill, said in a statement to People. “I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many.”

Merrill added, “Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words.”

Additionally, the bereaved sibling posted a lengthy tribute on Facebook.

On X, fans also shared tributes for Alan, with one writing, “As the eldest and the group’s leader, he turned a barbershop quartet into a global phenomenon while battling MS with incredible dignity for nearly 40 years. He left the world surrounded by his loving family. A legend.”

Someone else shared via X, “76 years of impact and legacy in music. Rest in peace 🕊️.”

Another X user commented, “End of an era for a family that shaped a big piece of music history. Rest in peace 🕊️.”

A different fan pointed out, “Sad loss, but his dad jokes live on.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan wrote via X, “Such sad news today, Alan, you will be sadly missed, with lots of love & thoughts to all the Osmond Family @donnyosmond #theosmonds.”