Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed on ‘The Donny And Marie Show’

Marie Osmond was barely a teenager when a producer for The Donny And Marie Show berated her for being “fat,” the ’70s icon is now sharing.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the singer, actress, and entrepreneur claims that, when she was 15 years old, a producer for the variety show Osmond starred in with her brother Donny Osmond, allegedly took her aside and told her that she was “an embarrassment to her family” because “she was fat.”

“It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I’m like 5′ 5″ and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, ‘You’re an embarrassment to your family. You’re fat.’”

Osmond went on to say that the same producer told her “250 people were going to lose their jobs because you can’t keep food out of your fat face.”

These sort of comments resulted in the young Osmond picking up extreme diet habits that “got down to like 92 lbs.”

In a previous interview with Fox News, Osmond says that from the start of her time on the show, “I did starvation. I would literally starve myself for three days before taping, drinking lemon water and cayenne pepper with maple syrup so I can be skinny.

“One day, I was taken out into a parking lot and one of the studio people told me that if I didn’t drop 10 pounds, they were going to cancel the show,” she adds.

Noting that kid performers are often more susceptible to being damaged by Hollywood, Osmond continues, “I was in the dressing room, bending over putting on my pantyhose, and there was a girl in there changing who was just an emaciated skeleton with skin on her. And I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so sick,’ and I stood up and realized that girl was me. And it was just one of those big ‘AHA’ [moments], that ‘Oh, body dysmorphia is a real thing.’

The Donny and Marie Show ran from 1976 to 1979.