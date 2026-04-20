May 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More

Cue the Justin Timberlake GIF spree because it’s gonna be May soon enough. And with the new month comes a bunch of new streaming original movies and TV shows, specials, and library additions.

Among the highlights? On Netflix, there are some promising new series like the Duffer Brothers’ The Boroughs and the return of The Four Seasons; Hulu will bring back its hit series Rivals for Season 2; Prime Video will roll out the third and final season of Good Omens and introduce Spider-Noir; and Apple TV is rolling out its highly-anticipated For All Mankind spinoff Star City.

Here, find the full list of what’s coming to the major streaming services in May 2026.

New on Apple TV in May 2026

May 8

Unconditional

May 20

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

May 39

Star City

New on BritBox in May 2026

May 6

The Other Bennet Sister

New on Hulu in May 2026

May 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 4

Impuros: Complete Season 6

Travis Japan Travel Around The World: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Blood In, Blood Out (1993)

Bride Wars (2009)

Casi El Paraiso (2024)

Con Air (1997)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Departed (2006)

Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)

Disney Descendants (2015)

Disney Descendants 2 (2017)

Disney Descendants 3 (2019)

Holes (2003)

The Infiltrator (2016)

The Internship (2013)

I, Robot (2004)

Joy Ride (2023)

Keeping Up With The Joneses (2016)

The King’s Man (2021)

The Last Duel (2021)

Little Man (2006)

Little Man En Espanol (2006)

Love And Monsters (2020)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Minority Report (2002)

Nothing in Common (1986)

November Criminals (2017)

November Criminals En Espanol (2017)

Now Is Good (2013)

Now Is Good En Espanol (2013)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

One Direction: This Is Us En Espanol (2013)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys En Espanol (2010)

Panic Room (2002)

Panic Room En Espanol (2002)

A Passage To India (1984)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Prestige (2006)

Prospect (2018)

Robots (2005)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Sicario (2015)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Stars Fell Again (2023)

Super Troopers (2002)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

War Of The Worlds (2005)

White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks En Espanol (2004)



May 2

iHeartCountry Festival: Livestream

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 3

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 20 and 21

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Season 16

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 23 and 27

Hallow Road (2025)

May 3

Amsterdam Narcos: Complete Season 1

May 4

Medalist: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

May 6

Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Made in Chelsea: Complete Seasons 6-15

May 7

After the First 48: Complete Season 11

Meat America: Complete Season 1

My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 2

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1

10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 1

WW2 From Space: Complete Season 1

May 8

We Bury The Dead (2025)

May 9

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 15 and 16

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 250 and 253



May 11

The Split: Complete Series

Central Intelligence (2016)

May 12

Tucci in Italy: New Season

Abraham’s Boys (2025)

May 14

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 4

May 15

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident: Special Premiere

Rivals: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

May 16

Chopped: Complete Season 56

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 43

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 32

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

May 18

Battle of Fates: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

May 19

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?: Complete Docuseries

May 20

Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia

May 21

How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Ultimate Guide to the Presidents: Complete Season 1

United Stats of America: Complete Season 1

Alien: Romulus (2024)



May 22

Northwoods Survival: Complete Season 2

Yukon Rescue: Complete Season 1

Arco (2025)

Disney Camp Rock (2008)

Disney Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

The Home (2025)

May 23

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 5

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 4 and 5

Chopped: Complete Season 57

May 24

Dublin Narcos: Complete Season 1

May 26

Descendent (2025)

May 27

Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit: Complete Season 1

Deep Dive Australia: Complete Season 1

May 28

Deli Boys: Complete Season 2

After the First 48: Complete Season 11

America: Promised Land: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 12

The Warfighters: Battle Stories: Complete Season 1

Washington: Complete Season 1

Afraid (2024)

Afraid En Espanol (2024)

May 30

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead: Complete Season 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 40 and 42

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 3

New on Kanopy in May 2026

May 1

Priscilla (2023)

Past Lives (2023)

Tuesday (2023)

Janet Planet (2023)

Women is Losers (2021)

May 8

Splitsville (2025)

Infernal Affairs (2002)

The Farewell (2019)

Beau is Afraid (2023)

Good Time (2017)

You’re Dating a Narcissist! (2025)

Big Eyes (2014)

Earth Mama (2023)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Almost Paradise: S1 (2020)

Wild Cards: S1 (2024)

The Patty Duke Show: S1 (1963)

May 15

No Ordinary Heist (2026)

Addition (2024)

The Voices (2014)

The Vanishing (1988)

Carrie (1976)

The Mist (2007)

Instant Family (2018)

Braven (2018)

Freedom Writers (2007)

50/50 (2011)

Leverage: S1 (2008)

May 22

The Librarians (2025)

The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns (2025)

Rosemead (2025)

High and Low (1963)

Barber (2023)

Good Bad Things (2024)

Buried (2010)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Sunrise (1927)

May 29

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025)

Relay (2024)

All That We Love (2024)

Scarface (1932)

The Whistler (2026)

The Outpost: S1 (2018)

New on Netflix in May 2026

May 1

My Dearest Senorita

Swapped



May 4

Dr. Seuss’ Horton! Season 2

Lord of the Flies

May 6

Love Is Blind: Poland

May 7

The Chestnut Man

Legends

My Dearest Assassin

USA 94

May 8

Thank You, Next

May 11

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 4

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

May 12

Devil May Cry Season 2

Untold U.K.: Jamie Vardy

Marty, Lie is Short

May 13

Perfect Match Season 4

Roosters

May 15

The Crash

Money Heist Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine

Nemesis

The Wonderfools

May 17

Rousey vs. Carano

May 19

Untold U.K.: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

May 21

The Boroughs

May 22

Ladies First

Mating Season



May 26

Untold U.K.: Vinnie Jones

May 27

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2

My Two Cents

May 28

The Four Seasons Season 2

May 29

Brazil ’70: The Third Star

Calabasas Confidential

Rafa

New on Paramount+ in May 2026

May 15

Couples Therapy Season 5

Dutton Ranch

May 19

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas Season 1B

May 21

SkyMed Season 4

May 25

American Music Awards (live)

May 28

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19

New on Peacock in May 2026

May 3

MLB Sunday Leadoff Season 5

May 7

M.I.A.

New on Plex in May 2026

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Barely Lethal

Beau Is Afraid

Bent

Blade Of The Immortal

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Climax

De Palma

Earth Mama

Equals

Ezra

Fast Color

First Cow

Frankie & Alice

Fruitvale Station

Ginger & Rosa

Girl Most Likely

Gloria Bell

God’s Creatures

Good Time

Green Room

Heat

Hereditary

In Fabric

Janet Planet

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

Just My Luck

Krisha

Leprechaun

Life After Beth

Life Of Crime

Little Italy

Little Manhattan

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Man On Wire

Marauders

Mirrors

Mississippi Grind

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Never Goin’ Back

Oasis: Supersonic

Occupied City

One Day As A Lion

Open Wide

Past Lives

Priscilla

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Rock The Kasbah

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing Street

Slice

Slow West

Southpaw

Spotlight

Stars At Noon

Stop Making Sense

Tangerine

The Contractor

The Doorman

The Farewell

The Forger

The Humans

The Imitation Game

The Inspection

The Kill Team

The Lovers

The Sixth

The Souvenir: Part II

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Touchy Feely

Treasure

Tuesday

Under The Silver Lake

Warrior

New on Prime Video in May 2026

May 8

No Place to Be Single

May 13

Good Omens Season 3

Off Campus Season 1

May 15

It’s Not Like That Season 1

May 17

Academy of Country Music Awards (live)

May 20

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

May 27

Spider-Noir Season 1

New on Viaplay in May 2026

May 7

The Mine

Welfare Warriors

May 12

S10

May 14

Black Sands Season 2

May 21

Keep It Together

May 28

5 Women