May 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More
Cue the Justin Timberlake GIF spree because it’s gonna be May soon enough. And with the new month comes a bunch of new streaming original movies and TV shows, specials, and library additions.
Among the highlights? On Netflix, there are some promising new series like the Duffer Brothers’ The Boroughs and the return of The Four Seasons; Hulu will bring back its hit series Rivals for Season 2; Prime Video will roll out the third and final season of Good Omens and introduce Spider-Noir; and Apple TV is rolling out its highly-anticipated For All Mankind spinoff Star City.
Here, find the full list of what’s coming to the major streaming services in May 2026.
New on Apple TV in May 2026
May 8
Unconditional
May 20
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
May 39
Star City
New on BritBox in May 2026
May 6
The Other Bennet Sister
New on Hulu in May 2026
May 1
El Encargado: Complete Season 4
Impuros: Complete Season 6
Travis Japan Travel Around The World: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Blood In, Blood Out (1993)
Bride Wars (2009)
Casi El Paraiso (2024)
Con Air (1997)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Departed (2006)
Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)
Disney Descendants (2015)
Disney Descendants 2 (2017)
Disney Descendants 3 (2019)
Holes (2003)
The Infiltrator (2016)
The Internship (2013)
I, Robot (2004)
Joy Ride (2023)
Keeping Up With The Joneses (2016)
The King’s Man (2021)
The Last Duel (2021)
Little Man (2006)
Little Man En Espanol (2006)
Love And Monsters (2020)
Meet the Spartans (2008)
Minority Report (2002)
Nothing in Common (1986)
November Criminals (2017)
November Criminals En Espanol (2017)
Now Is Good (2013)
Now Is Good En Espanol (2013)
One Direction: This Is Us (2013)
One Direction: This Is Us En Espanol (2013)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season (2006)
The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Other Guys En Espanol (2010)
Panic Room (2002)
Panic Room En Espanol (2002)
A Passage To India (1984)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Prestige (2006)
Prospect (2018)
Robots (2005)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Sicario (2015)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Stars Fell Again (2023)
Super Troopers (2002)
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
War Of The Worlds (2005)
White Chicks (2004)
White Chicks En Espanol (2004)
May 2
iHeartCountry Festival: Livestream
BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 3
Cheap A$$ Beach Houses: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 20 and 21
7 Little Johnstons: Complete Season 16
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 23 and 27
Hallow Road (2025)
May 3
Amsterdam Narcos: Complete Season 1
May 4
Medalist: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
May 6
Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Made in Chelsea: Complete Seasons 6-15
May 7
After the First 48: Complete Season 11
Meat America: Complete Season 1
My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 2
101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1
10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America: Complete Season 1
WWE LFG: Complete Season 1
WW2 From Space: Complete Season 1
May 8
We Bury The Dead (2025)
May 9
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
House Hunters: Complete Seasons 250 and 253
May 11
The Split: Complete Series
Central Intelligence (2016)
May 12
Tucci in Italy: New Season
Abraham’s Boys (2025)
May 14
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21
My Crazy Ex: Complete Season 4
May 15
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident: Special Premiere
Rivals: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
May 16
Chopped: Complete Season 56
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 43
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 32
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
May 18
Battle of Fates: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
May 19
The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?: Complete Docuseries
May 20
Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia
May 21
How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Ultimate Guide to the Presidents: Complete Season 1
United Stats of America: Complete Season 1
Alien: Romulus (2024)
May 22
Northwoods Survival: Complete Season 2
Yukon Rescue: Complete Season 1
Arco (2025)
Disney Camp Rock (2008)
Disney Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
The Home (2025)
May 23
BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 5
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 4 and 5
Chopped: Complete Season 57
May 24
Dublin Narcos: Complete Season 1
May 26
Descendent (2025)
May 27
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit: Complete Season 1
Deep Dive Australia: Complete Season 1
May 28
Deli Boys: Complete Season 2
After the First 48: Complete Season 11
America: Promised Land: Complete Season 1
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 12
The Warfighters: Battle Stories: Complete Season 1
Washington: Complete Season 1
Afraid (2024)
Afraid En Espanol (2024)
May 30
Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead: Complete Season 1
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 40 and 42
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 3
New on Kanopy in May 2026
May 1
Priscilla (2023)
Past Lives (2023)
Tuesday (2023)
Janet Planet (2023)
Women is Losers (2021)
May 8
Splitsville (2025)
Infernal Affairs (2002)
The Farewell (2019)
Beau is Afraid (2023)
Good Time (2017)
You’re Dating a Narcissist! (2025)
Big Eyes (2014)
Earth Mama (2023)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Almost Paradise: S1 (2020)
Wild Cards: S1 (2024)
The Patty Duke Show: S1 (1963)
May 15
No Ordinary Heist (2026)
Addition (2024)
The Voices (2014)
The Vanishing (1988)
Carrie (1976)
The Mist (2007)
Instant Family (2018)
Braven (2018)
Freedom Writers (2007)
50/50 (2011)
Leverage: S1 (2008)
May 22
The Librarians (2025)
The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns (2025)
Rosemead (2025)
High and Low (1963)
Barber (2023)
Good Bad Things (2024)
Buried (2010)
This is Spinal Tap (1984)
Sunrise (1927)
May 29
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025)
Relay (2024)
All That We Love (2024)
Scarface (1932)
The Whistler (2026)
The Outpost: S1 (2018)
New on Netflix in May 2026
May 1
My Dearest Senorita
Swapped
May 4
Dr. Seuss’ Horton! Season 2
Lord of the Flies
May 6
Love Is Blind: Poland
May 7
The Chestnut Man
Legends
My Dearest Assassin
USA 94
May 8
Thank You, Next
May 11
Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 4
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
May 12
Devil May Cry Season 2
Untold U.K.: Jamie Vardy
Marty, Lie is Short
May 13
Perfect Match Season 4
Roosters
May 15
The Crash
Money Heist Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine
Nemesis
The Wonderfools
May 17
Rousey vs. Carano
May 19
Untold U.K.: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
May 21
The Boroughs
May 22
Ladies First
Mating Season
May 26
Untold U.K.: Vinnie Jones
May 27
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2
My Two Cents
May 28
The Four Seasons Season 2
May 29
Brazil ’70: The Third Star
Calabasas Confidential
Rafa
New on Paramount+ in May 2026
May 15
Couples Therapy Season 5
Dutton Ranch
May 19
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas Season 1B
May 21
SkyMed Season 4
May 25
American Music Awards (live)
May 28
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19
New on Peacock in May 2026
May 3
MLB Sunday Leadoff Season 5
May 7
M.I.A.
New on Plex in May 2026
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Barely Lethal
Beau Is Afraid
Bent
Blade Of The Immortal
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Climax
De Palma
Earth Mama
Equals
Ezra
Fast Color
First Cow
Frankie & Alice
Fruitvale Station
Ginger & Rosa
Girl Most Likely
Gloria Bell
God’s Creatures
Good Time
Green Room
Heat
Hereditary
In Fabric
Janet Planet
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Just My Luck
Krisha
Leprechaun
Life After Beth
Life Of Crime
Little Italy
Little Manhattan
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Man On Wire
Marauders
Mirrors
Mississippi Grind
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Never Goin’ Back
Oasis: Supersonic
Occupied City
One Day As A Lion
Open Wide
Past Lives
Priscilla
Revenge of the Green Dragons
Rock The Kasbah
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing Street
Slice
Slow West
Southpaw
Spotlight
Stars At Noon
Stop Making Sense
Tangerine
The Contractor
The Doorman
The Farewell
The Forger
The Humans
The Imitation Game
The Inspection
The Kill Team
The Lovers
The Sixth
The Souvenir: Part II
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Touchy Feely
Treasure
Tuesday
Under The Silver Lake
Warrior
New on Prime Video in May 2026
May 8
No Place to Be Single
May 13
Good Omens Season 3
Off Campus Season 1
May 15
It’s Not Like That Season 1
May 17
Academy of Country Music Awards (live)
May 20
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
May 27
Spider-Noir Season 1
New on Viaplay in May 2026
May 7
The Mine
Welfare Warriors
May 12
S10
May 14
Black Sands Season 2
May 21
Keep It Together
May 28
5 Women